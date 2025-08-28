Don’t call me totally blackpilled, there is some great news from CDC - see the end of this post.

This post by Secretary Kennedy account on X generated a frenzy of celebration among non-discerning prominent health greedom outlets, and created an unfortunate confusion among their followers. I received many questions about this, asking for clarification:

Let me address Kennedy’s bullet points first:

Point 2 refers to the new FDA policy fully embracing overt Eugenics, i.e. things that are dangerous for the “healthy” are targeted at the “unhealthy”, because they need to get dead already!

MAHA HHS has NOT actually accomplished points 3 and 4, despite this post being worded as if they did. On the contrary, as I have reported:

Regarding the celebrations about pulling EUAs for covid shots, as if it’s some new exciting “MAHA-win”, this is repackaging of the above objective reality into an imaginary new victory. Nothing changed. The “removals of EUA” are replaced by “FDA-full approvals” of the same. Here, as reported by the Endpoints News, a mainstream pharma industry news service:

The FDA on Wednesday approved updated formulas of the Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the fall respiratory season, though the labels are more limited than in years past. Vaccines were approved for Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for all adults 65 and older and people younger than 65 who are at higher risk of severe disease. Moderna’s Spikevax will be the only shot available for at-risk children 6 months to 5 years old after the FDA pulled Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for Comirnaty in that age range. Pfizer has yet to ask for approval for the youngest kids, so its approval label applies to people 5 years and older. Novavax’s vaccine was approved for kids and adults 12 and older. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the approvals in a post on X. The restricted approvals align with the agency’s new Covid-19 vaccine framework, one of the first projects tasked to CBER Director Vinay Prasad.

Therefore, mRNA shots are “fully approved” for the “vulnerable” (applies to 75%+ of the US population. Nothing changed = MAHA win. My readers understand that FDA “full approval” of Countermeasures under an ongoing PREP Act declaration of emergency are legal fakes. The prevailing, governing law is the PREP Act. Anyone foolish enough to get injected, thinking that they may be able to get compensation in case of injury, soon realizes this unfortunate reality when they slam into the brick wall of PREP Act. The only compensation for these EUA Countermeasures is via Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program which denies pretty much all claims and doesn’t have any real funding. These shots remain EUA Countermeasures and no amount of lipstick will make a pig look like Melania Trump. Did MAHA Propaganda Inc tell you this? When are they planning to?

MAHA takes credit for the work of Dr. Mary Bowden, while throwing her to the wolves.

In the next piece of news, Calley Means and RFK Jr waltzed into TX Senate yesterday as they were preparing to pass the bill making ivermectin OTC in TX and received standing ovation for the tireless work of Dr. Mary Bowden on this legislature. Her name was not even mentioned! She is still being prosecuted by the Texas Medical Board for not killing her patients like they wanted her to. She received zero support on this from anyone at MAHA admin.

Demons are skedaddling from CDC…

Finally, in the good news category, the DARPA-CIA biochemical weapons developer, ahem, “long term federal vaccine scientist” Susan Monarez abruptly departed from her position as CDC Director. She didn’t even say that she wanted to spend more time with her family! Or her cats! Or white zinfandel!

And, in even more joyful news, this thing (I am not sure how to call it) also resigned from the CDC:

Awww, what a cute pentagram! Way to bring your Satanic vibe to work! Was that photo from the “Religious Freedom Day”? Oh wait, I forgot - religious freedom is a crime at CDC. Did you know that this exotic fruit was making decisions on what to inject into your children? Who is shocked that CDC hires devil worshippers? Me not. Not at all! The creature penned a long whiny post on X, which I only read as far as it said a ridiculous thing, “pregnant people”… m-kay, good riddance!

Ok, that’s a cause for celebration, at least until we see the replacements… Have a great holiday weekend!!

