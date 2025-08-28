Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Tom Haviland
4h

Knowing that I have conducted 3 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" over the last three years to track the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being caused by the Covid jabs, a friend sent me an email this morning to see what I thought about the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Here is what I wrote:

Good riddance, former CDC Director Susan Monarez, and don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Her NEGLIGENCE and DERELICTION OF DUTY to study the OBSERVABLE side effects of the Covid mRNA "vaccines" over the past 4 years is CRIMINAL! She's lucky that she's not going to jail!

It is DISGUSTING that Susan Monarez claims that she stands on the side of science, while her organization HAS NOT LIFTED ONE FINGER to investigate the connection of the Covid jabs to these "white fibrous clots," while Laura Kasner and I have devoted the last 3 years of our lives to collecting this important data with embalmers, doctors, and patients (i.e., doing her job for her).

Don't you dare respect these people at the NIH, FDA, or CDC. They are a bunch of hacks either bought off already by Big Pharma or too lazy or dumb to do their job. And if, by chance, there are any good people in these organizations, then they need to get a backbone!

Here's the funny thing: I'm sure that all of these people who work at the CDC, FDA, and NIH know a family member, friend, or coworker who "died suddenly" or developed a major health issue AFTER taking a Covid jab.

Yet they continue to provide cover for Big Pharma.

I'll get down off my soapbox now.

-Tom

Karen Bracken
4h

I SO TOTALLY AGREE. Every email I got praising this fake news I put a negative comment. This is a huge nothing burger. When he says he is going to work with Legislators to repeal the PREP Act and the 1986 Act and mRNA (ALL mNRA) and all gain of function frankenstein experiments then and only then do they deserve any praise. RFK Jr is skirting around the issues and sheeple are getting deceived once again. Get ready to be disappointed again when he puts out his study on vaccines and autism. They cannot EVER tell people the truth because there will be civil war in the streets because of all the babies that have been permanently disabled. Japan already proved without a doubt back in the 90s that MMR causes SIDS, the Amish are proof that vaccines cause autism. There are so many real life examples. We don't need their sticking fake studies to tell us what is happening and has been happening to our children and why it is happening. All we need is the damn public to wake up from their coma and belief that "my doctor would never lie to me" syndrome.

