Breaking Non-news: EUAs for mRNA shots replaced with "approved" mRNA shots +Good news about rats leaving the CDC.
MAHA pushes fake news, again, repackaging nothing as a "win" and taking credit for the hard work of people they throw to the wolves...
Don’t call me totally blackpilled, there is some great news from CDC - see the end of this post.
This post by Secretary Kennedy account on X generated a frenzy of celebration among non-discerning prominent health greedom outlets, and created an unfortunate confusion among their followers. I received many questions about this, asking for clarification:
Let me address Kennedy’s bullet points first:
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Point 2 refers to the new FDA policy fully embracing overt Eugenics, i.e. things that are dangerous for the “healthy” are targeted at the “unhealthy”, because they need to get dead already!
MAHA HHS has NOT actually accomplished points 3 and 4, despite this post being worded as if they did. On the contrary, as I have reported:
mNEXspike from Moderna was approved without ANY placebo control;
Arcturtus self-amplifying RNA vaccine in Phase 3 has NO placebo control;
Covid emergency PREP Act declaration is ongoing until Dec 31, 2029; and so are 8 other ongoing decades-long “emergencies”, including for use of pesticides;
Deadly RSV shot is now pushed on ALL newborns in the US thanks to the newly appointed ACIP committee with Bob Malone and Martin Kuldorff in charge;
Deadly RSV shots and mRNA shots are still pushed on pregnant women, despite claims to the contrary;
Deadly "gold standard" NIH-owned "universal flu" vaccine platform that uses aborted fetal cell lines and carcinogenic BPL chemical received $500M funding;
More bullshit “universal flu” projects are being funded by BARDA (and this one, added to a regular flu vax, makes it even deadlier, yippee!)
Regarding the celebrations about pulling EUAs for covid shots, as if it’s some new exciting “MAHA-win”, this is repackaging of the above objective reality into an imaginary new victory. Nothing changed. The “removals of EUA” are replaced by “FDA-full approvals” of the same. Here, as reported by the Endpoints News, a mainstream pharma industry news service:
The FDA on Wednesday approved updated formulas of the Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the fall respiratory season, though the labels are more limited than in years past.
Vaccines were approved for Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for all adults 65 and older and people younger than 65 who are at higher risk of severe disease. Moderna’s Spikevax will be the only shot available for at-risk children 6 months to 5 years old after the FDA pulled Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for Comirnaty in that age range.
Pfizer has yet to ask for approval for the youngest kids, so its approval label applies to people 5 years and older. Novavax’s vaccine was approved for kids and adults 12 and older.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the approvals in a post on X.
The restricted approvals align with the agency’s new Covid-19 vaccine framework, one of the first projects tasked to CBER Director Vinay Prasad.
Therefore, mRNA shots are “fully approved” for the “vulnerable” (applies to 75%+ of the US population. Nothing changed = MAHA win. My readers understand that FDA “full approval” of Countermeasures under an ongoing PREP Act declaration of emergency are legal fakes. The prevailing, governing law is the PREP Act. Anyone foolish enough to get injected, thinking that they may be able to get compensation in case of injury, soon realizes this unfortunate reality when they slam into the brick wall of PREP Act. The only compensation for these EUA Countermeasures is via Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program which denies pretty much all claims and doesn’t have any real funding. These shots remain EUA Countermeasures and no amount of lipstick will make a pig look like Melania Trump. Did MAHA Propaganda Inc tell you this? When are they planning to?
MAHA takes credit for the work of Dr. Mary Bowden, while throwing her to the wolves.
In the next piece of news, Calley Means and RFK Jr waltzed into TX Senate yesterday as they were preparing to pass the bill making ivermectin OTC in TX and received standing ovation for the tireless work of Dr. Mary Bowden on this legislature. Her name was not even mentioned! She is still being prosecuted by the Texas Medical Board for not killing her patients like they wanted her to. She received zero support on this from anyone at MAHA admin.
Demons are skedaddling from CDC…
Finally, in the good news category, the DARPA-CIA biochemical weapons developer, ahem, “long term federal vaccine scientist” Susan Monarez abruptly departed from her position as CDC Director. She didn’t even say that she wanted to spend more time with her family! Or her cats! Or white zinfandel!
And, in even more joyful news, this thing (I am not sure how to call it) also resigned from the CDC:
Awww, what a cute pentagram! Way to bring your Satanic vibe to work! Was that photo from the “Religious Freedom Day”? Oh wait, I forgot - religious freedom is a crime at CDC. Did you know that this exotic fruit was making decisions on what to inject into your children? Who is shocked that CDC hires devil worshippers? Me not. Not at all! The creature penned a long whiny post on X, which I only read as far as it said a ridiculous thing, “pregnant people”… m-kay, good riddance!
Ok, that’s a cause for celebration, at least until we see the replacements… Have a great holiday weekend!!
Art for today: Deep in the Woods, watercolor, 12x16 in. Other available art here.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Knowing that I have conducted 3 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" over the last three years to track the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being caused by the Covid jabs, a friend sent me an email this morning to see what I thought about the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Here is what I wrote:
QUOTE
Good riddance, former CDC Director Susan Monarez, and don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Her NEGLIGENCE and DERELICTION OF DUTY to study the OBSERVABLE side effects of the Covid mRNA "vaccines" over the past 4 years is CRIMINAL! She's lucky that she's not going to jail!
It is DISGUSTING that Susan Monarez claims that she stands on the side of science, while her organization HAS NOT LIFTED ONE FINGER to investigate the connection of the Covid jabs to these "white fibrous clots," while Laura Kasner and I have devoted the last 3 years of our lives to collecting this important data with embalmers, doctors, and patients (i.e., doing her job for her).
Don't you dare respect these people at the NIH, FDA, or CDC. They are a bunch of hacks either bought off already by Big Pharma or too lazy or dumb to do their job. And if, by chance, there are any good people in these organizations, then they need to get a backbone!
Here's the funny thing: I'm sure that all of these people who work at the CDC, FDA, and NIH know a family member, friend, or coworker who "died suddenly" or developed a major health issue AFTER taking a Covid jab.
Yet they continue to provide cover for Big Pharma.
I'll get down off my soapbox now.
-Tom
UNQUOTE
I SO TOTALLY AGREE. Every email I got praising this fake news I put a negative comment. This is a huge nothing burger. When he says he is going to work with Legislators to repeal the PREP Act and the 1986 Act and mRNA (ALL mNRA) and all gain of function frankenstein experiments then and only then do they deserve any praise. RFK Jr is skirting around the issues and sheeple are getting deceived once again. Get ready to be disappointed again when he puts out his study on vaccines and autism. They cannot EVER tell people the truth because there will be civil war in the streets because of all the babies that have been permanently disabled. Japan already proved without a doubt back in the 90s that MMR causes SIDS, the Amish are proof that vaccines cause autism. There are so many real life examples. We don't need their sticking fake studies to tell us what is happening and has been happening to our children and why it is happening. All we need is the damn public to wake up from their coma and belief that "my doctor would never lie to me" syndrome.