Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks the truth (click the link to watch on Twitter):

Update to post: transcript of the speech here.

Text of his tweet:

Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run #COVID? The Australian, American, British & Canadian #military forces formed this consortium to dominate COVID response. Australia joined the consortium in 2012 under the Labor-Gillard government. A military-pharmaceutical apparatus linking the USA, Australia, Canada and the UK. Operation Warp Speed: The US Department of Defense signed the first contract between the US government and #Pfizer for the purchase of US$11 billion dollars worth of #vaccines. We know our Therapeutic Goods Administration (#TGA) did not review stage 2/3 trial data and instead relied on the US FDA, which took Pfizer's word for how the trials went! Pfizer committed systemic fraud during its trials, which has come out now through whistle-blowers' testimony and in the release of Pfizer's own data. Pfizer, it seems, gave the US government the vaccine they asked for. It was developed using #gainoffunction research in conjunction with #Wuhan in #China and, of course, #AnthonyFauci. The military-pharmaceutical in action. These are matters to be dealt with in a Royal Commission. The Royal Commission that was promised by the Albanese government. Call a Royal Commission into COVID now!

This speech should go down in history as one of significant acts of bravery and speaking the truth on behalf of the people. He has asked the correct question: was it a civilian health event? Or was it a military campaign? Has the pharmaceutical industry donned military fatigues?

I shared my research into the nature of “covid pandemic” on request from Australian colleagues over the past couple of years. This was a military mass killing campaign using “countermeasures” - chemical-biological and psychological/informational weapons under pretense of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, “news from reliable sources” and “health advice from trusted authorities”.

These materials, published eons ago:

Brook Jackson filed a whistleblower case against Pfizer under False Claims Act in September 2020, and continues this fight on behalf of all of us, people of the world who have been targeted by this war crime.

Here in the US, however, several US Congresspeople and other gleaming politicians have access to the same information, and have been sitting on it for many months. I know because I and Katherine Watt provided it to at least some of them. Even more gleaming media pundits and world renowned health freedom experts are spinning endless cycles discussing “allowed” topics - Fauci bad, China bad, Pfizer bad, myocarditis and spike injuries, Pfizer lied about transmission, vaccine mandates bad, etc, etc.

Let’s do another hearing about the origin of the virus… Is it really a leak, or should we still revisit the bat theory? Let’s talk about UFOs now.

In other news, the FDA claims in court they have sovereign immunity and thus cannot be held accountable for lying to the public. How are we to believe anything they “approved”? Nevermind…

I distinctly remember Pfizer lawyers argued the same thing in Brook Jackson’s FCA case against Pfizer. In response to Judge Truncale’s question “what if FDA got it wrong”, they said something along the lines of “suck it peasants”…

