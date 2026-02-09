Dear Readers,

I have great news to report on the case in the Netherlands v. the orchestrators of

”project covid”. The court of appeals in Amsterdam has responded to attorney Peter Stassen’s request submitted on January 22, 2026, the court agreed to allow the expert witnesses alongside the plaintiffs’ attorney, on March 9th. The court granted substantial time and agreed to provide livestream of the proceeding as well. The invitation for the press conference, which will be held immediately after the court hearing, and other details are below in this post.

Case Materials:

All up-to-date case information compiled for the English speaking audience by Katherine Watt can be found here.

Materials in English and Dutch with video content can be found on the Foundation RechtOprecht YouTube channel.

Amsterdam Court of Appeals Hearing, March 9, 11am:

On March 9 we have nearly a full day of hearings (11 am to 4 pm), with plaintiffs’ side getting sufficient time to discuss the case. The plaintiffs have been fighting for this opportunity for over a year. I am traveling to Amsterdam to the court hearing in person, and Catherine Austin Fitts of The Solari Report is planning to be there in person as well. I don’t know yet of other experts on our team, but at a minimum, they will be present via zoom.

The Defendants:

The defendants in this case include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (now Sec Gen of NATO), Dutch state officials and state controlled media:

Press Conference Invitation:

I am also pleased to share this announcement of the press conference which will be held at a location near the appeals court in Amsterdam (city center) following the court hearing, around 5pm. The venue is relatively small, and we encourage interested journalists to register as soon as possible. Any journalist who would like to attend should register by contacting Wendy at: wen-ror@proton.me

I am encouraged by this development. There are a lot of costs for everyone who are involved in prosecution of this case, and also for organizing events. I am personally covering expenses of a journalist who wants to be there but needs help with travel costs. I was going to ask you, my readers to help us raise funds to get more media attention to this event. However, I would like to ask you to support someone who needs support right now more than we do.

Warner Mendenhall is a friend and a true hero. He is one of very few attorneys who took on cases that nobody would. He fought hard for victims of covid atrocities. He has been working for years on Brook Jackson’s case and on Scott Schara’s case, and on numerous other cases trying to bring justice for covid genocide victims. He is now fighting cancer. My heart is breaking, because Warner is one of the few people in this battle that I really trust. I have donated and I would like you to consider donating to his fund to help with his treatments and give him a break from work to recover his health. Thank you for anything you can do. Donate to Warner’s GiveSendGo here.

Please share these announcements and please pray for God’s good will and intervention on our behalf. Thank you!

For a one time donation,

Buy me a Kofi

Art for today: Mustard bloom, watercolor, 9x12 in.