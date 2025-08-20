Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

Courts bought and paid for by gates and the deep state. Money talks, truth walks. But many of us know the truth thanks to you and others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
5h

And the “accredited” press didn’t turn up.

What a stinking cauldron of evil it all is.

Thank you for your and your colleagues work, tenacity and courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture