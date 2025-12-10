Breaking: Citizen Petition to the FDA filed by Children's Health Defense with my input.
We are asking FDA to find mRNA covid shots misbranded and revoke their improperly granted BLAs. Please submit your comments to the FDA - link in the article.
December 8, 2025: Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has formally filed a comprehensive Citizen Petition with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This petition is drawing heavily on my research into misuse and abuse of the PREP Act law and subversion of pharmaceutical law and regulatory practices for mRNA covid shots marketed by Pfizer and Moderna as BLA vaccine platforms. Read The Defender article about this major development here.
The core argument is not focused on the safety or efficacy of the vaccines, but rather on fundamental, ongoing violations of the legal and regulatory standards required for full Biologics License Application (BLA) approval.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Link to the Citizen Petition Here
We need thousands of comments! I am shadow banned everywhere. I cannot do it alone and I need your help. I rarely ask for anything but this is the time I am asking you to support our effort. We need to flood the FDA with comments.
Instructions: When you submit a comment (follow the red button below), please read “Commenter’s Checklist link on the comment page. It will describe how to effectively write a comment. The comment can be simply that you support this petition. Alternatively, you can provide a more detailed comment and even submit attachments if you wish. If you have friends or family injured by these shots I encourage you to make a more extensive comment. The comment form will ask to designate a category to your comment. You can chose “Drug Industry” or “Federal Government”.
Please Please Please!! Share and submit a comment to the FDA in support of this petition:
More details about this petition below.
The Core Violation: EUA Products Cannot Simply Be Rebranded as “BLA Licensed”
The petition highlights the critical difference between the two regulatory pathways: the non-investigational Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and the investigational Biologics License Application (BLA).
When the FDA initially granted EUA status to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020, it waived strict BLA legal requirements, such as Institutional Review Board (IRB) oversight, clinical trials, and adherence to current Good Manufacturing and Laboratory Practices (cGxP). This is allowed by the PREP Act during an HHS Scy declared emergency.
However, when the FDA granted full BLA approval (Pfizer’s Comirnaty on August 23, 2021, and Moderna’s SPIKEVAX on January 31, 2022), it failed to enforce the requisite BLA licensing standards that exist in the US law. By law, manufacturing practices and data collected solely under EUA status cannot retroactively satisfy the BLA standards because these standards are explicitly made inapplicable to the PREP Act/EUA uses.
The Requested FDA Action
1. Petitioners ask the FDA to revoke all BLA’s for every mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for all demographic groups because manufacturers do not and have never met BLA standards. Further, in granting licensure, FDA failed to enforce these standards.
2. Petitioners ask the FDA to find Comirnaty (all versions) and SPIKEVAX (including MNEXSPIKE) mislabeled/misbranded.
3. Petitioners ask the FDA to find Comirnaty (all versions) and SPIKEVAX (including MNEXSPIKE) adulterated or potentially adulterated.
4. Petitioners ask the FDA to properly designate every mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as an Emergency Use Authorization biologic as long as the HHS Secretary’s Declaration of Emergency is in effect. 21 U.S. Code § 360bbb-3(c)).
Collection of relevant articles:
Memo Re EUA Countermeasures to send to your doctor, pharmacist, employer, school, sheriff, county commissioner and state lawmakers
FDA "Approval" for Covid-19 Vaccines Was Fake - based non-investigational use of a non-experimental unapproved substance (a poison)
Art for today: Yellow Vineyards in Yountville, CA, watercolor, 9x12 in.
We shared on Substack and via email, hoping all your hard work will pay off at the FDA!
Our email is just below…(sorry, your article came out after we emailed, but we’ve linked it in our Substack Note).
_______________
Maybe we can get rid of these Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID shots through a Citizens Petition to the FDA! Please share the below.
_____
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, urging the agency to revoke all existing licenses granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The petition alleges the FDA violated its own rules when it licensed the vaccines. CEO Mary Holland called on the public to submit comments on the FDA website.:
* Article by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (12/09/25): https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-asks-fda-to-revoke-covid-vaccine-licenses-petition/
* Big E's Substack Note with more details: https://tinyurl.com/2zbfykt6
Article Quote
The petition, based on research by pharmaceutical and medical device industry veteran Sasha Latypova, asks FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary to determine that the two mRNA vaccines — Comirnaty and Spikevax — are misbranded and adulterated.
A Citizen Petition is a formal request to the agency to take regulatory action. Citizen Petitions, typically submitted by an organization, require extensive documentation of the issue and the legal basis for the claim.
__________
🔥 FDA ACTIONS REQUESTED
1. Revoke all mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BLAs for non-compliance.
2. Deem Comirnaty and SPIKEVAX (including MNEXSPIKE) misbranded.
3. Deem Comirnaty and SPIKEVAX (including MNEXSPIKE) adulterated.
4. Designate as EUA while emergency declaration active.
🔥 SUBMIT YOUR COMMENTS
https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-6831-0001
📌 We asked Grok which category would best fit the comments being submitted. Answer: Drug Industry - C0022.
“This directly aligns with the pharmaceutical and biologics sector regulated by the FDA, where BLA approvals occur, making it the best fit for industry-related perspectives on such regulatory actions.”
of course. thanks for the heads up.