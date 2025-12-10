Due Diligence and Art

Big E
12m

We shared on Substack and via email, hoping all your hard work will pay off at the FDA!

Our email is just below…(sorry, your article came out after we emailed, but we’ve linked it in our Substack Note).

_______________

Maybe we can get rid of these Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID shots through a Citizens Petition to the FDA! Please share the below.

_____

🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, urging the agency to revoke all existing licenses granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The petition alleges the FDA violated its own rules when it licensed the vaccines. CEO Mary Holland called on the public to submit comments on the FDA website.:

* Article by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (12/09/25): https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-asks-fda-to-revoke-covid-vaccine-licenses-petition/

* Big E's Substack Note with more details: https://tinyurl.com/2zbfykt6

Article Quote

The petition, based on research by pharmaceutical and medical device industry veteran Sasha Latypova, asks FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary to determine that the two mRNA vaccines — Comirnaty and Spikevax — are misbranded and adulterated.

A Citizen Petition is a formal request to the agency to take regulatory action. Citizen Petitions, typically submitted by an organization, require extensive documentation of the issue and the legal basis for the claim.

__________

🔥 FDA ACTIONS REQUESTED

1. Revoke all mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BLAs for non-compliance.

2. Deem Comirnaty and SPIKEVAX (including MNEXSPIKE) misbranded.

3. Deem Comirnaty and SPIKEVAX (including MNEXSPIKE) adulterated.

4. Designate as EUA while emergency declaration active.

🔥 SUBMIT YOUR COMMENTS

https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-6831-0001

📌 We asked Grok which category would best fit the comments being submitted. Answer: Drug Industry - C0022.

“This directly aligns with the pharmaceutical and biologics sector regulated by the FDA, where BLA approvals occur, making it the best fit for industry-related perspectives on such regulatory actions.”

Peter Haddad
21m

of course. thanks for the heads up.

