Breaking: Amsterdam court dismisses the appeal to hear expert witnesses in the case v Dutch state officials, Albert Bourla & Bill Gates. Substantive hearing scheduled October 22, Leeuwarden, NL.
Press release from attorney Peter Stassen
Update: download the court ruling, English translation here
Dear Readers, I have just received the message from Peter Stassen below. It is disappointing, but was expected. Nevertheless, we are not deterred, and I will be traveling to the Netherlands in October. We invite as many people as possible to come, this case is open to public, and we will have a press event afterwards. Details to follow. Please share this information and invite any journalist you think may cover this to consider attending.
The ruling and other materials will be published on the Foundation RechtOprecht’s website shortly. The Foundation is advertising a public information event on April 24. If you are in the NL this may be of interest to you.
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Still Life with Orchids, oil on panel, 16 x 16 in.
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I'll try to contain my amazement. The System is rigged. The Establishment owns the game, copyrighted it, and made all the rules.....such as they are. Facts don't matter. Evidence doesn't matter. Proof doesn't matter. Data doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is who's pulling the strings. Seen this movie.
This was to be expected. Let us hope and pray that at least one government has the courage to condemn these people. Thumbs up Sasha, and thank you for working hard to bring them to justice.