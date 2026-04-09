Update: download the court ruling, English translation here

Ams court Apr9 English

Dear Readers, I have just received the message from Peter Stassen below. It is disappointing, but was expected. Nevertheless, we are not deterred, and I will be traveling to the Netherlands in October. We invite as many people as possible to come, this case is open to public, and we will have a press event afterwards. Details to follow. Please share this information and invite any journalist you think may cover this to consider attending.

The ruling and other materials will be published on the Foundation RechtOprecht’s website shortly. The Foundation is advertising a public information event on April 24. If you are in the NL this may be of interest to you.

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Art for today:

Still Life with Orchids, oil on panel, 16 x 16 in.