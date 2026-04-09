Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
7hEdited

I'll try to contain my amazement. The System is rigged. The Establishment owns the game, copyrighted it, and made all the rules.....such as they are. Facts don't matter. Evidence doesn't matter. Proof doesn't matter. Data doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is who's pulling the strings. Seen this movie.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

This was to be expected. Let us hope and pray that at least one government has the courage to condemn these people. Thumbs up Sasha, and thank you for working hard to bring them to justice.

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