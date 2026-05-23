Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
2h

At one time this asshat was my candidate. Thank F the scales have fallen from my eyes.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
2h

Thank you, Sasha!

Here’s what we wrote earlier this morning on your favorite (NOT) author’s Substack this morning:

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After hearing about mandatory quarantine for folks on the M/V Hondius cruise ship on a recent podcast with Dr. Peter McCullough (https://www.americaoutloud.news/another-ebola-outbreak-emphasizes-the-need-for-better-hygiene-qa-197/), we decided to verify with Grok.

Link: https://grok.com/share/c2hhcmQtMi1jb3B5_f4161bc2-960d-4db8-a96e-8183b308c3d6

Q: We asked: Were any of the people from the M/V Hondius cruise ship quarantined without an option to leave?

A: Yes. Some US passengers from the MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak were placed in mandatory federal quarantine (e.g., at the National Quarantine Unit) without the option to leave or switch to home isolation. CDC issued formal orders to those who tried to leave.

Other countries varied: some allowed home quarantine with restrictions, but several enforced facility-based isolation.

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You wrote: The PREP Act is essentially a legal mechanism that allows the federal government to provide liability protection for designated medical countermeasures during a declared emergency or credible threat. In plain English, it protects companies, hospitals, physicians, and distributors from being sued into oblivion if they deploy approved or investigational treatments during an emergency response.

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This is wrong. There should be no liability protection. We saw how liability protection played out (and still is playing out) for COVID-19.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. did not have to declare a PHE for hantavirus, yet he did. Did he feel a need to "do something," or was he pressured by pharma and the administration.

The talk about "for now" and "narrow and targeted" with "no mention" of lockdowns, vaccines, etc. is not reassuring. COVID countermeasures started that way too.

And now we're hearing about Ebola outbreaks in Africa (possibly due to poisons -- see https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-is-ebola). Just waiting for the shoe to drop.

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P.S. Thank you so much for your ongoing work on exposing government lies and liars and — perhaps especially — for introducing us to Lies are Unbekoming substack: https://unbekoming.substack.com/

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