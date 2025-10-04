This is a short post to announce that (as most of you know anyway) - Bob Malone is a liar and an asshole extraordinaire. In today’s missive on his Substack, by the looks of it composed by AI and some low IQs in a remote military bunker or Malone’s horse barn, whichever is closer, he proceeded to quote my work in the title without attribution. Here is a clip made by a friend. Please share it on social media freely to let people know that Malone is a lying & cheating POS:

Download clip here

My quote that Malone is plagiarizing is a famous one. It has received millions of views worldwide and thousands of shares. Here is the full original presentation from Stockholm in January 2023:

This gets even funnier - do you remember the now famous interview with

in January 2024 where Malone went apeshit at a mention of my name and words “military operation”. He proceeded to yell and shout that he has

, yada-yada-yada. This is also the time when he started smearing me on social media and lying about my husband somehow being connected to the WEF. My husband has no such connections.

I wrote about this in detail with clips and transcripts from Malik’s interview:

The documentation of the military operation that Malone passionately denies ever seeing was presented in my Stockholm talk, which he sat through and listened, and afterwards came on stage rather wobbly and gave me a creepy hug. Yuck, I still shudder… Then, in the presenters’ coffee room him and Jill were handsy-pansy all over each while the rest of us felt like we are intruding on their intimate moments when trying to get a cup of friggin coffee.

In today’s article Malone is still operating in his only functional mode, i.e. lying, and pretending all of this was a mistake: Peter Marks lied to him about safety and he, a naïve poor dear, unable to compose an independent thought, had to “trust the government”. He quotes other people who have written about Pfizer biodistribution study ONLY (no other preclinical studies are mentioned by anyone, and none about Moderna, still 4 years after the fact!) Malone NEVER conducts any original research. He ALWAYS uses other people’s work. He is incapable of independent thinking and knows zero about science, regulations, law or anything other than stuffing his pockets with government/pharma cash. That he knows very well.

Here are some articles I have written about the lying pig Malone, they are a fun read and some of my most popular pieces.

Famotigate - receipts showing that Malone was instrumental to the globo-cabal, putting the hospital murder weapon remdesivir on the market, and was paid $20M by DTRA (DOD) for it. He is still under those contractual NDAs and other obligations from the DOD:

In this one, Malone suddenly remembers(!!) that he saw something-something about the military operation, admits that he “mentored” Colonel Matt Hepburn in how to MIRP cash from the government. The same Matt Hepburn who placed the phone call to pharmas on Feb 4, 2020 declaring a “national security threat”.

Now, of course, today is October 4, 2025 and Bob again forgot that he DID see the documentation of the military operation, and he is back to whining about the biodistribution study that only the totally lazy and incompetent (himself) did not publish on.

He still “have not seen” the OTHER preclinical studies that the FDA had in their possession in 2020, including the full preclinical packages for Pfizer and Moderna. These ones:

Dear Bob, the intellectual giants Kariko and Weissman received the Nobel Prize for their original scientific invention of mRNA vaccine leading to the murder of millions of people. You thought you were a shoe-in for Nobel, wanted that prize badly and whined incessantly upon not getting it. Sorry Bob. You came up short. You don’t measure up to these colossi of gold standard science. The Nobel requires originality, intellect, deep specialty knowledge, hard work, problem solving, and at least sometimes doing your own work and not copying from other people without attribution!

PS.

,

,

,

- FYI, you may want to distance yourself from Robert Malone, the plagiarist. Not a good look!

PPS. Everyone - please try to find ANYTHING that Bob Malone independently found, discovered, analyzed, written about FIRST. Before it was revealed by someone else and he started front running it. Try it. It will be a fun experiment.

Art for today: Do Your Own Work! watercolor, 10x14 in.