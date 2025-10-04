Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devi's avatar
Devi
1h

Enough folks have called him out! I don’t understand RFK Jr cozy relationship with him. Look what he did to the Breggins and Jane Ruby, PhD (and all her other degrees).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
1hEdited

Just wow. WTAF!?!

Apologies for my swearing. So tired of the malfeasance & continual BS from him, and *now* documented plagiarism.

I am so sorry, Sasha, that your tireless, exhaustive, and courageous work has been stolen for his benefit amongst followers and any others he seeks to influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture