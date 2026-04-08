Friends, last night I was expecting the nuclear holocaust, but it didn’t happen. Kidding, I knew it wouldn’t. This is not to say that there is nothing to worry about, there is, indeed, lots to worry about - we are governed by a bunch of progressively belligerent lunatics.

In the meantime, I am posting the video from my recent interview with Clayton Morris, Redacted News:

Bill Gates will be fake-grilled by the US Congress about his relationship with Epstein on June 10. I am saying “fake grilled”, because nothing of any real significance will be asked. There isn’t going to be a discussion about Gates, Epstein and JP Morgan conspiring to “prepare for pandemics”, while profiteering, while avoiding taxation. No. The questions will be airing Gates’ sordid affairs with prostitutes (adults only!) and not much else.

There are a lot of comments under my interview on Clayton’s channel already. Very many of those are something along the lines of “nobody is in jail!”, “nothing is happening!”, “where is the prosecution???” Right. Um. How should I put this to those commenters - did you watch the video discussing the only prosecution in the world that is even possible by private citizens? Did you try to do anything to help? At least, have you considered donating to the Dutch case or supported the work of the few people who are actually trying to get Bill Gates answer real questions in court, and not the fakery the US Congress is going to perform?

You can find all the up to date materials about the Dutch cases discussed in this video here:

Listen to the AstraZeneca tape and learn about its significance here:

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Art for today: A Traveling Monk, oil on panel, 18x24 in. Available art here.