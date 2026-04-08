Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
5h

I have personally contacted members of Congress and The Senate, both State and National to speak of tax-free, fake charities known as Foundations and sited Norman Dodd, Andrew Carnegie, David Rockefeller, The Clintons Foundation and Global Initiative, The Gates folks and recently Catherine Austin Fitts regarding "The Red Button" theory--told her I'd push it with the raging Gap filled by these Fake Charities and now Trump speaks of eliminating SSI and Medicare. You have no concept how much money our government has and pisses away---It's a Global Mafia. I went to Georgetown in Grand Cayman to peruse their books as I had a friend down there who is a CPA--I worked as a Forensic-Auditor. I know #'s. I was a CFO & CEO. I am not a CPA. I corrected the work of Deloitte & Touche during our annual audit as they showed me their work. I know how things work. yeah, I'm an RN too.

God Bless

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
6h

And watch, he will suddenly have amnesia when he testifies in front of Congress in June.

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