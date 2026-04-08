"Bill Gates & Pfizer conspired to create Project Covid" at request of Pentagon | Redacted with Clayton Morris.
The decision by the Amsterdam court of appeals is expected tomorrow, April 9, 2026.
Friends, last night I was expecting the nuclear holocaust, but it didn’t happen. Kidding, I knew it wouldn’t. This is not to say that there is nothing to worry about, there is, indeed, lots to worry about - we are governed by a bunch of progressively belligerent lunatics.
In the meantime, I am posting the video from my recent interview with Clayton Morris, Redacted News:
Bill Gates will be fake-grilled by the US Congress about his relationship with Epstein on June 10. I am saying “fake grilled”, because nothing of any real significance will be asked. There isn’t going to be a discussion about Gates, Epstein and JP Morgan conspiring to “prepare for pandemics”, while profiteering, while avoiding taxation. No. The questions will be airing Gates’ sordid affairs with prostitutes (adults only!) and not much else.
There are a lot of comments under my interview on Clayton’s channel already. Very many of those are something along the lines of “nobody is in jail!”, “nothing is happening!”, “where is the prosecution???” Right. Um. How should I put this to those commenters - did you watch the video discussing the only prosecution in the world that is even possible by private citizens? Did you try to do anything to help? At least, have you considered donating to the Dutch case or supported the work of the few people who are actually trying to get Bill Gates answer real questions in court, and not the fakery the US Congress is going to perform?
You can find all the up to date materials about the Dutch cases discussed in this video here:
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Listen to the AstraZeneca tape and learn about its significance here:
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Art for today: A Traveling Monk, oil on panel, 18x24 in. Available art here.
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I have personally contacted members of Congress and The Senate, both State and National to speak of tax-free, fake charities known as Foundations and sited Norman Dodd, Andrew Carnegie, David Rockefeller, The Clintons Foundation and Global Initiative, The Gates folks and recently Catherine Austin Fitts regarding "The Red Button" theory--told her I'd push it with the raging Gap filled by these Fake Charities and now Trump speaks of eliminating SSI and Medicare. You have no concept how much money our government has and pisses away---It's a Global Mafia. I went to Georgetown in Grand Cayman to peruse their books as I had a friend down there who is a CPA--I worked as a Forensic-Auditor. I know #'s. I was a CFO & CEO. I am not a CPA. I corrected the work of Deloitte & Touche during our annual audit as they showed me their work. I know how things work. yeah, I'm an RN too.
God Bless
And watch, he will suddenly have amnesia when he testifies in front of Congress in June.