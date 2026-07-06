Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
12hEdited

The silly war on cancer has morphed into a war on health. There is no way science, big medicine or big pharma want to find a cure for ANY DISEASE. They go through the motions and keep patients hooked on promises, maybes and endless drugs.

The medical mafia depends 100% on marketing vaccines and drugs for their survival. A healthy patient earns them no incomes or profits. Big pharma is always crying about profits and the stupid government heeds to their beck and call like the sheep they are.

Another take is that the medical mafia controls almost 1/5 of the economy and no way will government do anything to wreck that gusher of taxes, jobs and profits.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
12h

Quoted from the article: "Today’s mainstream, NIH-funded cancer research is based on the same false foundations of virology and genetics and, with addition of “computational biology” and AI, the apparatus has devolved into meaningless computer modeling and mass poisoning cartel." {Boom!]

Yes. And the plebs continue to invest morbid belief that AI (Artificial Idiocy) will somehow save them from the ravages of reality...

“When cleverness and knowledge arise, great lies flourish.” - Lao Tzu - (6th century BC)

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