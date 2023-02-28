Asking Microsoft Bing AI about suing Pharma under False Claims Act vs Comments from a Reader
AI is smart, but humans make much more intelligent comments
I asked Microsoft's Bing artificial intelligence bot about suing pharma under False Claims Act for making a dangerous product.
Me: I'm trying to sue a large pharmaceutical company under the False Claims acts for making a dangerous medicine. The defendant says that because the product was purchased by the government under Other Transaction Authority, the …