To address long awaited MAHA commission report published yesterday briefly, it’s what I expected it was going to be, the ABV report (Anything But Vaccines):

Did your child stop growing, bangs their head on the wall, and is crunched over in severe pain? Are they wasting away and can’t get out of bed, go to school or do anything at all following a pediatric “well visit”? It’s your fault, according to MAHA - you don’t feed your child the right kind of food, and you let them stay in bed, because they are catatonic and in severe pain. Tsk-tsk-tsk. MAHA will teach you a lesson.

Well, I can also teach a very short lesson here - Remove your trust and support from MAHA. If you can’t see what they are doing by now, you are catatonic yourself. I am not going to dignify the 70 pages of their garbage report. Bottom line - they want you and your children dead, preferably from some gruesome illness induced by vaccines, so that the murderers can cash in on it first.

End of PSA.

I thought I have seen it all during these past 5 years of “surreality”, but then I saw this:

Scientists from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York have announced the results from a long-awaited but small study of a vaccine designed to soak up cocaine molecules and help people addicted to the illicit drug quit by reducing their ability to get high.

A phase 1 trial recruited 21 people with severe cocaine addiction who had been using the drug for more than a decade. Monthly injections over six months produced strong antibodies to the drug, although the impacts on their cocaine addiction was underwhelming. According to Endpoint News:

The high frequency of shots was informed by studies in monkeys that suggested the antibodies waned if the vaccine was given less frequently, Crystal said. But in the clinical trial, the antibodies skyrocketed after the first shot and plateaued at a similar level after the second shot regardless of whether participants got a low, medium or high dose of the vaccine.

This proves, once again, that antibodies are medically meaningless theoretical construct. The results of the study were reported at the American Society for Gene & Cell Therapy a week ago, but I have not seen any papers published. The lead researcher, Ronald Crystal, claimed that the vaccine was safe. I can’t verify this without looking at the data. Given that this is a gene therapy, I am pretty certain that cocaine is safer.

The study recruited chronic cocaine users looking to break their addiction. Participants gave urine samples three times a week. Between weeks 8 and 28 of the six-month study, 28.3% of urine tests from vaccine recipients were cocaine-free, compared to only 11.7% of samples from placebo recipients. Vaccine recipients self-reported their craving for cocaine as 27% lower than the craving reported by placebo recipients (a roughly 4-point difference on a 27-point scale). The researchers also assessed the reduction in cocaine use in three different ways, but only two of the three analyses showed statistically significant reduction in the vaccine group.

The work on this vaccine began in 2008 using engineered adenoviruses, a type of common cold virus, to deliver genes from other pathogens. Crystal’s vaccine is made from adenoviruses that are coated with a cocaine-like chemical. Pairing the compound with the virus helps trick the immune system into thinking the small molecule is part of the virus, spurring development of antibodies against a drug that it would otherwise ignore. The same adenovirus delivery approach is the basis of Covid-19 vaccines sold by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. And we know how safe those babies were! Imagine getting those jabs every month. This will cure any addiction by eliminating the addicted. Makes a lot of sense.

Crystal’s lab first showed that the unusual vaccine could trigger development of anti-cocaine antibodies in rats back in 2011. Later, they tested the vaccine in monkeys who were given a choice between a hit of cocaine or M&Ms. Before getting the vaccine, they went for the cocaine, he said. “But when you immunize them, they don’t feel anything, so they start going for the M&Ms,” he added.

In addition to this failure, it looks like the entire adenovirus-based gene therapy sector is going down in flames.

Johnson & Johnson’s gene therapy for a disease that leads to vision loss called X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) failed a pivotal trial.

A Biogen gene therapy for XLRP failed a mid-stage study in 2021, flushing $800M down the toilet with it.

Vertex is ending all work related to adeno-associated viruses, or AAVs.

Several bigger pharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, Pfizer, Roche and Takeda, have cut or pared back on AAV gene therapy research in recent years.

That’s what I call winning! Enjoy your weekend.

