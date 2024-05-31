This post is dedicated to my friend, who recently passed away from an extremely rapid and aggressive cancer. He was healthy and happy, planning to marry a woman he loved, until he foolishly accepted the mRNA injections. RIP Chris.

Katherine Watt published an article explaining how vaccines (biologics) have been a fake-regulated category of poisons, falsely presented as regulated pharmaceuticals to the consumers. She observed that the FDA is likely running a system of fronts, mailboxes for pharma companies to send “self-regulatory” statements to. I think I found one such box. Before we address it, here is the exchange with the UK pharmaceutical regulator MHRA was published by Kevin McKernan:

Of course MHRA is not a regulatory agency, it’s a joke, but they rely on the FDA. Look! The FDA has an entire office dedicated to this very issue.

Andrew M. Lewis, MD Office of Vaccines Research and Review

Division of Viral Products

Laboratory of DNA Viruses Andrew.Lewis@fda.hhs.gov

Note that this person must be in his mid to late 80’s (based on his academic and professional profile), and I am not sure if he is alive. “He received his M.D. degree from Duke University in 1961”. I could not find him anywhere online, although admittedly, I didn’t spend much time on this and he has a very common name. However, he is listed as the head of the Laboratory of DNA Viruses at the FDA (webpage updated in March 2024). He is not found on LinkedIn, and the search for “Laboratory of DNA Viruses” on LinkedIn did not return any results. The ostensible purpose of this “DNA Viruses” office is to regulate vaccines, with specific focus on purity and removing contaminants or process-related impurities, like plasmid DNA from the final product.

What’s interesting besides the ghost of Dr. Lewis, is that they appear to be very knowledgeable about DNA impurities, and how dangerous those might be when injected, even in minute quantities (emphasis added):

A major challenge to the safety of vaccines manufactured in transformed/tumorigenic cell substrates is contamination with infectious agents. Problems include cancer-causing viruses and genetic material (DNA) that might encode infectious agents or small microRNAs (miRNA) that might trigger neoplastic activity in the vaccine recipient. However, transformed cell substrates are important for the development of vaccines for HIV/AIDS, vaccines against annual and pandemic influenza, vaccines to protect against the new viruses that are producing epidemics (e.g., Ebola, Zika, SARS-COV-2), and vaccines to protect against viral agents of bioterrorism. FDA reviewers must evaluate the safety issues posed by all cell substrate reagents used in the manufacture of viral vaccines.

In collaboration with the Peden laboratory, we are developing ways to examine the possible risks that might be associated with the DNA from tumor-forming cell substrates, including: 1) the possibility of transferring cancer-causing activity (DNA) to vaccines, 2) the possibility of transferring infectious microorganisms to vaccines, and 3) the possibility that enzymes added during manufacturing may cause harmful DNA degradation/breakdown.

They refer to “Peden laboratory” - that’s Keith Peden at FDA. He is real. Here is him discussing the fact that the FDA doesn’t know why mRNA manufacturers changed the requirements from super-freezing to not so freezing temps. Just a small thing like that… He says FDA doesn’t know and wouldn’t tell you even if they did! So there…

My colleague Janci Lindsay PhD had this exchange with Dr. Peden who denied that there was anything to be concerned about with regard to DNA impurities and SV40 promoter. Nothing to see, folks! Safe and effective!

Not to worry, the FDA is studying the issue 3 years after billions of people got jabbed. They already know that less than a nanogram of plasmid DNA with the right kind of oncogenes is needed to start your turbo cancer with a beautiful mRNA shot!

With the Peden laboratory, we are evaluating the oncogenic activity posed by DNA from neoplastic cell substrates and the role of the murine immune system in tumorigenicity/metastases. Activated H-ras and c-myc oncogenes are oncogenic in mice when injected together in different plasmids or when combined in the same plasmid. Less than a nanogram of plasmid DNA containing both oncogenes can induce tumors. These plasmid-mouse models allow the study of possible oncogenic activity associated with the DNA of neoplastic cell substrates, as well as evaluation of the impact of DNA degradation on the removal of oncogenic activity and the infectivity of cell DNA-containing retroviral genomes.

Ok then. Less than a nanogram of DNA injected can cause cancer.

FDA “acceptable limit” of DNA impurity in any vaccine is 10 nanograms/shot!

The DNA actually found in the vials of Pfizer and Moderna in 2022 by Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger (first researcher to report it before Kevin McKernan confirmed this in early 2023) was up tp 2000 nanograms/ dose! I made the calculation below based on Pfizer’s leaked manufacturing documentation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) review that to my knowledge I was the only person to have fully read at the time. This level of impurity (v “acceptable limit”) was reported by me in June 2022, first time in the world.

Kevin McKernan first published his results, testing for DNA in Pfizer and Moderna vials in the spring of 2023. Kevin acknowledged that Vanessa Schmidt was the first to find DNA in the covid vax vials. Kevin has done a tremendous job elucidating on what kind of DNA, and he was the first to find the SV40 promoter in Pfizer, and many more important discoveries. Good science is a team work, and validation of the results by independent researchers.

While writing this article, I sent the following email to Dr. Lewis at the FDA, just to check if he exists:

Alexandra Latypova To:​Andrew.Lewis@fda.hhs.gov​ Tue 5/28/2024 5:28 PM Dear Dr. Lewis, I am writing to inquire about widely publicized findings by McKernan et al regarding the 100-500x over the limit contamination of covid mRNA vaccines with DNA plasmids, including SV40 promoter. Dr. McKernan is an expert, having co-led the Human Genome Project and currently operating a credentialed DNA sequencing laboratory, Medicinal Genomics in Massachusetts. His findings are available here: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/375065939_DNA_fragments_detected_in_monovalent_and_bivalent_PfizerBioNTech_and_Moderna_modRNA_COVID-19_vaccines_from_Ontario_Canada_Exploratory_dose_response_relationship_with_serious_adverse_events Would you or anyone from your office be able to provide commentary as to whether these findings represent a regulatory concern, and if so, have there been any proposed actions taken by the regulators to investigate this very troubling situation? I look forward to hearing from you and appreciate your attention to this matter. Sincerely, Sasha Latypova Due Diligence and Art

I will let you know if I get a response. Don’t hold your breath.

