The fundamentals of zeta potential theory are discussed in Part 1 - this article.

A book by Thomas Riddick “Control of Colloidal Stability by Zeta Potential”, published in 1968, was recommended by one of my readers. I found this book on Ana’s Archive and downloaded it. The book is a highly technical chemistry manual, which I am not really qualified to appreciate. However, it has an invaluable chapter on zeta potential and cardiovascular health (Ch 22), which I read in detail and will be quoting here.

Riddick, just like Dr. McDaniels, the founder of ZetaAid, went through a personal experience successfully treating his own arrhythmia and that of several colleagues by using zeta potential theory.

A side note - if you are planning to try ZetaAid, they have dietary recommendations on their website, which I don’t use. I don’t think dietary restrictions are very necessary. In fact, it would be interesting to hear from people on carnivore diets whether zeta works for them or not. Of course, I recommend against smoking or drinking too much (both are zeta killers). Per Thomas Riddick, moderate alcohol consumption was not a problem.

Emphasis and notes added by me.

A SPECULATIVE HYPOTHESIS TO ACCOUNT FOR INTRAVASCULAR COAGULATION AND THE CLOTTING OF SHED BLOOD The writer will now briefly review the basic facets of Zeta Potential that seem most pertinent to blood stability, thus extending our concepts set forth in Chapter 14 (p. 97). One is at once confronted with the fact that this is a veritable jigsaw puzzle. But its apparent complexity is due largely to the condition that one of the major "pieces" is missing. Actually, Zeta Potential determinations of blood in its natural liquid state (in situ) would be of the greatest aid in ascertaining just "how" and "why" the system works. But unfortunately, there are no worthwhile ZP determinations extant. And this situation will prevail, until someone learns to arrest (without use of chemicals in vivo or in vitro), the triggering mechanism that induces blood coagulation. This is, and has long been, the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle. […] A reasonable hypothesis to account for intravascular coagulation and clotting of shed blood is: 1) Blood is an aqueous system consisting principally of several plasma proteins; several electrolytes; and three formed elements-red cells, white cells and platelets. 2) Of the plasma proteins (other than fibrinogen), we would judge that the effect of the globulins on the stability of the blood system is likely to be minimum. Their concentration is relatively low, and in the overall scheme of things, it would seem their basic functions lie along different lines from blood coagulation. However, it should be reemphasized that every anion and every cation in the system exerts its own influence. 3) This leaves albumin and fibrinogen, both of which appear to play key roles in blood stability. Under normal circumstances of blood flow, albumin probably exercises major control. But when the integrity of the organism is threatened through loss of "shed" blood, fibrinogen completely overrides albumin and produces a fluid gel in about five minutes-a rigid gel in ten.

Note: keep point 3 in mind, I believe this mechanism explains persistent clotting and white fibrous clots due to mRNA shots.

4) The blood system is one of "reasonably rigid" balance. As are all of Nature's systems, it is poised just slightly on the side of discrete (but definite) stability. 5) Normally, with a young animal or human in good health, there is no evidence of intravascular coagulation. That is to say, the cells of the blood system are completely discrete. 6) The blood electrolytes (considered simply as say sodium and potassium chloride and bicarbonate; and potassium, calcium and magnesium sulphate and phosphate) adsorb on, and control the stability of the albumin. 7) The albumin (in turn) adsorbs on, and controls the stability of all the formed elements. It also adsorbs on, and renders significantly electronegative, the walls of the vascular system. 8) Albumin serves as a tremendous bulwark of resistance against inadvertent and sudden coagulation by 3 :1, 2 :1 and 1 :1 electrolytes.

Note: the “3:1” etc. notation refers to the ratio of sodium to potassium. Sodium overload is dangerous from the zeta potential perspective and the load on the kidneys. This is the mechanism by which consuming sea water kills.

The ingestion of a relatively high dosage of aluminum hydroxide does not immediately produce fatal intravascular coagulation, as will be later noted in the review of a report on aluminum by the Kettering Laboratory. But excessive 1 :1 and/ or 2 :1, and/or 3 :1 electrolytes can surely change the ZP of colloid systems, including those protected by albumin, or albumin-like proteins. 9) Stability is "locked in place" to a high degree by pH, to which the albumin (but not the electrolytes) is quite sensitive. 10) The writer simply regards fibrinogen as an anionic polyelectrolyte. Its molecular weight of 300,000 and concentration of 2,800 ppm are appropriate for the formation of a rigid gel. Like albumin, it must also adsorb on all the formed elements and the walls of the vascular system. Its electronegative charge (combined with the electronegativity of the albumin at pH 7.4) is sufficient to impart significant mutual repulsion. 11) The absolute concentration of calcium in human blood is relatively low, 100 mg/l. But even its equivalent CaCh2 in a system exerts a significant influence on Zeta Potential. Its coagulating effect is equal to 4200 ppm of sodium chloride. The role of calcium in blood stability is two-fold. It serves as a normal divalent (coagulating) cation in the system, and it enters into the thrombin-fibrinogen reaction in a manner which falls into a highly "catalytic" category. 12) Calcium and thrombin are particularly and specifically adapted to the lowering of Zeta Potential, which results in the coagulation of blood. However, there are many cationic electrolytes and/ or polyelectrolytes which will (if injected hypodermically) also produce massive coagulation in situ.

Note: this above is the only reference in the whole chapter to potentially inducing pro-coagulation state via injections. Riddick, similarly to Dr. McDaniels, never mentions vaccines as a major threat to zeta potential, while discussing food/water processing and additives and railing at the FDA for not regulating them properly. To be fair, he wrote his book in the 1960’s, when the FDA did not have any regulatory authority over vaccines.

13) We will assume that the ZP of the red cell in its "normal" state (in situ) approximates -17 mv (an EM of -1.31 microns/ sec per v /cm). Thus we have a stable, fluid system at constant temperature and pH. Moreover, the system is continuously in motion, hence thixotropy must be an aid in maintaining the fluidity of the system. So long as the Zeta Potential of the system remains constant, the fluidity (viscosity) of the system will also remain constant. But if the ZP of the system is ·progressively lowered by the introduction of cationic electrolytes or polyelectrolytes, then the stability of the system will undergo progressive changes-from simple agglomeration to fluid gel formation-and finally to a rigid gel. We now arbitrarily establish a standard, setting forth varying "grades" and "degrees" of stability. And we ascribe to this classification what we consider "appropriate" values of Zeta Potential. The "Numerical Grade" is arbitrary, from zero to 10. The "Degree" will coincide with the agglomeration observed in the blood vessels of the eye when employing a horizontally aimed stereoscopic microscope.

Note: The blood vessels of the eye are the only place where the vasculature and blood flow can be observed non-invasively in real time. Riddick devised a system to visually grade the level of blood clotting by using a microscope positioned horizontally to image the vessels of the eye, similar to standard ophthalmic devices. Today this visualization can be performed with various eye imaging devices, most advanced ones are the Adaptive Optics Systems (AO). The use of the system, the grading parameters and data from his observations on himself and volunteers are presented in his book.

Our Grades, Degrees, and Estimated Zeta Potential values, are:

When I looked at this table, it became immediately apparent why most of the giant white “calamari” clots in mRNA victims are found post-mortem. Yes, there are some that are being extracted from people who are still alive, too. However the tendency is to find them in dead people. For a long time, this fact was also used as the denial tactic - i.e. these gigantic and very tough structures in major blood vessels are totally inconsistent with life, so how did they grow so big while the person was still alive? Riddick’s table with approximate zeta values explains this: at ZP Grade 5 in this table the white clot is in a liquid form but very heavy/viscous, eventually leading to the person’s death, at Grade 6, when zeta potential measures around -11mV. However formation of rigid clot sets in after, within minutes, when ZP drops further. Therefore, after the blood flow stops, the liquid clot becomes gel and then solid within minutes!

This also aligns well with what I have written as my own hypothesis on the white clot formation, i.e. the injection triggers the body’s wound healing response all over the vasculature, converting fibrinogen to fibrin, which, if cross-linked by spike protein, becomes non-dissolvable. Both dissolving and non-dissolvable versions of fibrin may be produced simultaneously as a result. Riddick’s hypothesis on zeta potential explains what triggers the fibrinogen-fibrin formation all over the body - it is the immediate lowering of zeta potential by the strongly cationic LNPs in the covid shots, and/or metals that are strong cations like aluminum and mercury. That lowering drives the conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin, as if the vessel was cut and needs sealing. Additionally, if graphene is present in the shots (I don’t have a definitive evidence, but I don’t exclude this possibility either) - then it may actually physically produce micro-cuts in the blood vessels. This would also trigger the wound healing response, or make it more violent.

Continuing to quote from Thomas Riddick:

As previously noted, this lowering of Zeta Potential in the human blood system can be induced by several procedures, including: a) An increase in the concentration of 1 :1, and/or 2:1, and/or 3:1 electrolytes in the blood. ZP would be lowered by each type of electrolyte ( on a molal basis) in the proportions of about 1 : 15 : 600, respectively. b) A discharge (or release) into the system of a relatively strong cationic polyelectrolyte. We believe that -intravascular coagulation is widely prevalent throughout the United States because of excessive electrolytes in our blood system. This is due to excessive use of a wide variety of mineral salts, including sodium chloride. It reflects lack of appropriate laws governing the processing of foodstuffs. Another source of undesirable ions in the human system is the "peeling off" of metallic ions from cans; and from metallic vessels employed for processing foodstuffs. This particularly applies to aluminum, a trivalent cation. One cannot exclude as suspect, the presence in the drinking water (of some cities) of colloidal aluminum hydrate. This is from improper and inadequate flocculation of raw water. The concentration would be persistent, but not high. Nor can one exclude the "excessive" use of beverage alcohol, because it can be proved visually with the Sclerascope that 8 ounces of 90 proof spirits will induce significant intravascular coagulation.

Note: In the 1960’s it may have been the case that food/water based exposures were the main sources of the cationic electrolytes in the bloodstreams of Americans. In addition, almost everyone smoked, introducing metal ions into the system via lungs.

It is true that some essential and toxic metals can cross the GI barrier:

Absorbed efficiently: Iron (Fe) Zinc (Zn) Copper (Cu) Calcium (Ca) Magnesium (Mg) Sodium (Na), Potassium (K)

Absorbed in small or dangerous amounts: Lead (Pb) Mercury (Hg) (especially organic mercury, like methylmercury) Cadmium (Cd) Arsenic (As)



Aluminum, a strong “trivalent” (+++) cation, can be absorbed into the bloodstream when ingested, but the amount is typically very small: only about 0.1% to 1% of ingested aluminum is absorbed into the bloodstream. Soluble forms (like aluminum citrate or aluminum chloride) are absorbed more easily than insoluble forms (like aluminum hydroxide). Conditions such as low stomach acid can increase absorption because aluminum forms more soluble complexes in acidic environments. Citrate (in fruit juice) significantly increases aluminum absorption by forming absorbable complexes. High phosphate intake can reduce absorption by forming insoluble aluminum phosphate.

Kidney function also plays a role in this: in healthy individuals, absorbed aluminum is efficiently excreted in urine, but in people with kidney failure, aluminum can accumulate in tissues and cause toxicity.

However today, it is undeniable that the metals (and more recently cationic LNPs) directly injected into people’s blood circulation are by far the leading source of the injury to human blood which becomes the main starting point of subsequent deterioration of health and development of most chronic inflammatory conditions. Thus, vaccines create direct, and often irrecoverable injury to the inner compartment of the human body, the blood and cardio-renal circulatory system.

Antibodies in light of zeta potential:

I cannot prove this, as this topic is taboo for proper scientific research, but my hunch is that the “antibodies”, i.e. the sacred cow of vaccinology are in fact the “scars” in the blood from instances of assault on zeta potential. As is well known in the alternative health and even occasionally acknowledged in the mainstream science, antibodies are neither representative of “immunity” nor specific to anything. They are generic proteins found in blood of some people using non-diagnostic, unvalidated, manipulated PCR tests. They are more likely to be found in quantities that are needed to justify launching mass poisoning du-jure by the military-industrial-medical cartel masquerading as “public health agencies” in those people freshly injected with new versions of zeta-stripping poisons. That is because the antibodies, in my educated opinion, are nothing but “salting out” or precipitants formed by blood components when zeta is assaulted by a new infusion of shyte from the needle.

The reason they are also found after “infections” or some sort of illness is similar - the body underwent a period of borderline acidosis (most infections indeed are states of acidosis), zeta was lowered while the body was trying to recover its homeostasis, and some proteinaceous precipitants formed as a result. Bingo - we have “antibodies”! For about a century prior to 2020 (when it became no longer enough for pharma/government profits to continue with the idea of “natural immunity”), the “antibodies” after “infection” were believed to be the evidence of “natural immunity” obviating the need for vaccination. Indeed, those “natural” colloidal scars are much preferred to the injected kind, since they are your own proteins, not foreign crap, and they are not accompanied by 1000+ different assault substances: food proteins, aborted cells, antibiotics, ethanol, formaldehyde, cationic metals, cationic LNPs, and other garbage routinely injected “for immunity”.

In 2020 “natural immunity” became dangerous misinformation almost overnight, and only the “correct antibodies” are now the evidence of one. At the most recent ACIP meeting, the MAHA leadership with Bob Malone in charge demonstrated this new bold thinking about health by prescribing petroleum-based, non-organic, synthetic chemical manufactured antibodies for imaginary computer virus called RSV to be injected into every newborn in the United States! That’s a MAHA win.

As above so below - Geoengineering in light of zeta potential:

Geoengineering is no longer a conspiracy! Now the EPA fully admits that they do it. Here is the EPA website on geoengineering.

Now that my readers are educated on zeta potential of the colloidal systems, and know that the atmosphere, the clouds and the fog are colloids, it is not difficult to connect these dots and realize how geoengineering creates freak weather events. Injecting aluminum and other cationic metals into a colloidal system causes drop in zeta potential and formation of precipitation! Since the process is variable and poorly controlled, dumping cationic substances into moving weather systems can create havoc. In addition to creating havoc, it poisons the colloidal system called The Earth. Our Terrain.

Comment from a reader:

And Aluminum is trivalent as well. Or in chemical notation as Al+++ so in the soil it can outcompete monovalent atoms like Potassium and Sodium -- written as K+ and Na+ and as a result it lowers the functioning nutritional holding capacity of the soil and affects the crops grown and renders them more susceptible to disease. This is a very bad situation.

