CHD Defender reporter sent me an inquiry a few weeks ago about the story published in The Epoch Times: https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/fauci-deputy-who-declined-covid-19-vaccine-feared-retaliation-emails-6006788

I am writing about this now, because of all the ongoing bruhaha around Fauci lies, GOF nonsense, circulating in the media. Let me assure you, this is yet another political fundraising off the covid vax genocide victims. The statute of limitation for prosecution of Fauci for lying to Congress is expiring on Monday, May 11. Mark this post. Fauci will not be prosecuted. Do not give your money to Rand Paul or MAHA!

Here are my unpublished comments to The Defender:

There is no and has never been any excuse for the “safe and effective” narrative. The covid shots are not legally vaccines and are not subject to any normal pharmaceutical regulations for biologics and vaccines. They were deployed under the EUA Countermeasures legal authority (21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3), based on a declared PREP Act military Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear (CBRN) emergency declaration. This declaration remains in place and will last at least until December 31, 2029. Under this declaration, the legal authorities of the FDA for biologics (21 U.S.C. § 355 /42 U.S.C. § 262) are suspended, and compliance with them is made entirely voluntary for the manufacturers. The liability for death and injury is also removed, and state laws are preempted. Anthony Fauci was very well aware of this. He was aware that the deaths and injuries will be disregarded by the regulators, any true investigation will be prevented or diverted into partisan politics, and that the US Government will use all three branches to shield him and his co-conspirators. This is called the “whole-of-government approach”, the term used in numerous Operation Warp Speed press conferences throughout 2020 by the Pentagon spokespeople. I call this the mafia code.

To date Fauci has been proven right counting on the “whole of government”, regardless of the political party in charge, to come to his defense against millions of injured people. There is a reason why he was the highest paid government employee.

Anthony Fauci also knew very well that the mRNA shots were extremely toxic, and that severe harms would result from their mass deployment. There are numerous regulatory “industry guidance” documents published before 2015 that cite FDA’s regulatory knowledge (from numerous failed attempts at developing mRNA products) that these products cause death, cancer, strokes, blindness, paralysis, uncontrolled distribution throughout the body, liver damage, other organ damage and multiple organ failure. However, given the PREP Act liability shield being upheld for him by the entire US Government, he simply didn’t care about any of those risks! He knew he will get away with mass murder. The prerequisite to even starting a meaningful investigation and prosecution of Fauci and many of his co-conspirators is the termination of the PREP Act emergency declaration, something RFK Jr has a full legal authority to do without consultation with anyone else. I spoke with him about this several times, he is very well aware but will not do it.

Art for today: Sketch from the ocean 4, oil on panel, 9x12 in. Available art here.