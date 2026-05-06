Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Craig B's avatar
Craig B
4h

Mr. Fauci will face a higher court, someday. The Prosecutor will expose all, and Fauci will get away with nothing. "For there is nothing covered that will not be revealed, nor hidden that will not be known." (Lk. 12:2 NKJ)

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Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
4h

Thank you, Sasha, for your work and this post. A perfect summary of the evil machinations of Fauci & his whole of government accomplices to perpetrate mass fraud & crimes against humanity.

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