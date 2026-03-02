Dear Readers, this post is the second installment of Q&A. The previous installment is here.

At the start of the year, I asked what you wanted me to address in 2026. You wrote a lot of questions and comments, and I thank you. Many of the questions raised have been answered by me in my 600+ published articles. I encourage you to revisit my pinned post (included in this newsletter email header as well) where I try to navigate the readers to the most commonly sought information.

In this installment of Q&A, I am addressing four categories of frequently asked questions:

You asked many questions about various drugs, supplements, detox protocols, alternative treatments - DMSO, chlorine dioxide, etc.

I am not a physician, and I do not treat patients. I believe medicine is not a “science”, but a practical hands-on, patient-first, integrity and care-first, do-no-harm craft. Therefore, I do not believe I should offer advice on these topics. I only occasionally share my own personal experience with health matters or “remedies” that I personally find effective.

There are experienced physicians who have written books on the topics of DMSO and CD, both are IMO good solutions for a variety of issues. I personally used both with good results. I use chlorine dioxide as a mouth rinse after brushing, and I use DMSO for joint and muscle pain. Another useful combination is DMSO blend in castor oil, 30%/70%, respectively. I find it useful for occasional dry eye, although it takes a bit of time to get used to - it stings at first. Over regular use, the sensitivity diminishes quite a lot. It’s also a useful travel solution and you can use it topically for joint and muscle pain, too. This mix is available on Amazon, just look for reputable sellers.

Nursing home deaths, i.e. covid murder protocols:

I mention covid hospital murder protocols often in my writing. However, I do not have access to datasets on nursing homes and this topic has been covered by other, more equipped and qualified writers. Here is John Beaudoin discussing the hospital murder data with Cornelia Mrose. Here is another very informative podcast that Cornelia recorded with Ken McCarthy, the author of “What the Nurses Saw”. My family experienced an attempted hospital murder, too, and I discussed the protocol here and here. Finally, I recommend to subscribe and support Scott Schara’s fight for justice for his disabled daughter who was murdered in cold blood by monsters in white coats.

Questions about Lyme disease:

Brief answer - I do not believe it is a “weaponized tick” induced illness, but rather a variety of rebranded vaccine injuries. Yes, some of the victims test positive for a type of bacteria but, IMO, the bacteria is an opportunistic invader, not the cause of illness. I do not have any additional information on this beyond what I have published at this time.

However, I will try to to address the topic of “weaponization” of insects in the future. More about officially disclosed US biological warfare programs here:

FYI, recent “weaponized ticks” mongering from Marty Makary at the FDA was nothing but an “awareness” marketing campaign for Pfizer’s upcoming “Lyme vaccine”.

4. Last but not least, you asked questions about veterinary vaccines:

I have written many articles about this, especially focusing on mRNA vaccines in animals. In general my advice is to not vaccinate your pets or other animals and stay away from establishment vet clinics. Veterinary vaccines are just as unnecessary and harmful as the human ones.

Finally, I would like to get your attention to Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter Scott Schara’s new book, “Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” I wrote an endorsement for this book, and I hope you find it in your heart to learn about the horrific story of the hospital in Wisconsin killing Scott’s daughter Grace with a medical murder “covid” protocol. Please let us not forget the victims of the worst atrocity committed in recorded history - the murderous “response” to a faked “pandemic” by the United States Government and it’s Department of War:

