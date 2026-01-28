Dear Readers, at the start of this year, I asked what you wanted me to address in 2026. You wrote a lot of questions and comments, and I thank you. Many of the questions have been answered by me in my 600+ published articles. I realize that many readers are new to this newsletter, and that Substack search is a glitchy nightmare. Therefore, I encourage you to revisit my pinned post (included in this newsletter email header as well) where I try to navigate the readers to the most commonly sought information.

I will be publishing a series of posts addressing 1-3 questions or categories of most commonly asked questions. I think this is a good way to reacquaint the long term subscribers and bring the new readers up to speed with material available on my Substack.

For some categories of questions, I have already existing articles that I will direct you to. Some of the categories I can’t address, either because I am not qualified or chose not to focus on. Finally, I will indicate where I am focusing my research and writing efforts and you should expect more material to come in the near future.

Question 1: What is the most important information that you believe the public should know about “Project Covid”?

That covid emergency is not over despite claims to the contrary from the Trump Administration. The PREP Act declaration for covid pandemic and 8 other non-existent emergencies is extended to the end of 2029 (for covid) and 2032 overall (smallpox!), giving everyone using the “covered products” a complete ironclad liability shield. The clear evidence that declared emergencies are fakes is smallpox “emergency” running from 2008 to 2032. Smallpox was declared eradicated by WHO in 1980.

The individuals and groups in the US Government orchestrated and globally coordinated a fake “covid pandemic” beginning in 2020. Trump admin 1.0 and 2.0 has actively participated in the democide that resulted from it. It is an ongoing global military-controlled operation aiming to kill and injure people with plausible deniability while using the sovereign immunity shield and resources of the US government to funnel profits to the criminal enterprise.

The pandemic which was faked in 2020 initiated the largest looting of public funds in history resulting in a massive wealth transfer to the Public Private Partnerships which had replaced the Constitutionally limited democratic government in the United States and other nations a very long time ago. Current phase of the criminal enterprise, under Trump 2.0, is attempting to cement most of the unconstitutional pseudo-law that was applied during the past 6 years, and ultimately install a permanent techno-tyrannical global regime. All of this is deliberate. None of this is a “mistake” and none has anything to do with “public health” or any other version of health.

In addition to the events of the past 5 years, more broadly, the public has been lied to about vaccines and immunization against alleged infectious diseases. Whether one believes in viruses or not, it is crucial to realize that it is in principle not possible to vaccinate for anything! There are at least 2 fundamental biological mechanisms that preclude “immunization” via an injection:

1) Discovery and characterization of the anaphylaxis effect from injecting any protein, even benign food protein, by Charles Richet, which was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1913.

2) Collapse of zeta potential of the blood/fluid colloidal flow, resulting in micro hypoxia (accelerated aging, desiccation, nutrient starvation) and precipitants of all kinds (micro clots, thrombosis, protein and lipid plaques, crystallizations, stones, microscars, etc) which are likely mediated by the injection of cationic substances (metals, LNPs) into the blood or lymphatic circulation.

No “vaccine” can be designed to overcome these known inherent biological mechanisms. It is likely that many more mechanisms exist that have not been discovered yet.

The public and professionals at large (I was one of them until 2020) are not aware that vaccines are not regulated as pharmaceutical products. They are explicitly carved out from pharmaceutical regulations and enforcement beginning with the Virus Toxin Act of 1902. Due to the unstable nature of putrid, decaying biological matter that they contain, it is not possible to manufacture them to pharmaceutical standards, and - as intentional poisons - it is not possible to make them “safe”. They however function effectively, as designed, to produce the worst “epidemic” of chronic disease in human history.

Finally, there are several biological theories that have failed and transformed into entirely or largely fraudulent endeavors, and this relates, at least in part, to the efforts to hide the damage from vaccines. These areas include virology and genetics, and technologies like PCR sequencing. These are definitively failed areas of science. However fraudulent science is not limited to these fields. A lot of scientific theories are erroneous, yet they have been enshrined in a profitable dogma.

Question 2: What are the most important causes of chronic illness in your opinion?

The public does not realize that vaccination (and not food or environmental toxins) is by far the main the source of nearly all chronic diseases, especially in people under 65, and close to 100% in children. One only has to visit extremely environmentally polluted 3rd World countries with low vaccination coverage (or grow up in one, like I did) to realize that this is the reality. No other toxin from external environment or food comes even close to the power to destroy a child in 15 minutes like the “well visit” to pediatricians.

The public is fed lies about dangers lurking in the Froot Loops, cell phones, seed oils, etc, non-stop. However, the theoretical danger (e.g. from Glyphosate or Red dye) can only be demonstrated, if at all, by massively overfeeding or injecting animals with these substances, i.e., at the exposure levels that are very hard to achieve in the real-life situations. Equating vaccine damage with everything else is designed to hide it and to perpetuate the lie of vaccination.

My rough estimate (until proven otherwise) of the “main causes” is the following:

#1 Childhood vaccines

#2 Travel vaccines

#3 Adult routine vaccines

#4 Military vaccines and experiments on military personnel

#5 False diagnoses (increasingly with PCR) and subsequent mistreatment

#6 Everything else

Causes 1-4 are not necessarily in order of impact for each individual, depending on their circumstances. Anyone is welcome to try to prove me wrong by posting a link to a scientific study that disproves the above. Please keep in mind that whatever your favorite chronic disease cause will need to be examined in a research experiment where vaccination status is adjusted/controlled for, in order to disprove my theory. I am happy to review any such paper you can find.

In the meantime, I can post some data that does examine chronic illness causality by comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

Question 3: You have written about the bogus methods of establishing causation in virology. But what about causality of bacterial illness?

I have addressed some of the causality of what is typically ascribed to the bacterial organisms/their toxins. In this post I talked about likely causes of mass illness such as the plague or diphtheria in the middle ages (anaphylaxis via an insect or rodent bites when the pests are feeding on open sewage):

I also discussed the attempts of weaponization of the plague (failed) and developing vaccines for the plague (also failed) which included largely illegal experiments on POWs, civilians in prisons, and the US military service members.

The failure of weaponization and vaccination means that the established theory of causation (bacteria and viruses) is a failed theory. The causes of what appears as “transmissible” illness are not fully known today, and the alternative theories must be examined.

This is a very interesting topic to me, some new articles are already in the works, stay tuned!

Art for today: Sketching in the Snow, oil on panel, 9x12 in.