Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Suzy Cue's avatar
Suzy Cue
1h

Thank you, Sasha, for continuing to write about actual facts and truth. I’ve realized over the past six years that most people don’t like that. Not that I care - to me, the truth is what matters. As to your question in the second paragraph: yes. My brother was MURDERED by the toxic C19 injections (turbo cancer). One simply can’t hate the evil creatures enough.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Power corrupts. I had very little hopes anything would change. I notice quite a few substackers also have watered down. I have not seen anyone report on this, even though it is very important. But as always, the important questions for We The People are broomed under the carpet, while the puppets dance according to the puppeteer's pipes. Thank you for reporting on this.

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