I am not interested in football, and the only time I watched Super Bowl commercials closely was for a class assignment in business school in 1997. At the time the commercials were quite well made and professional. Today, they are idiotic and degenerate. MAHA’s “Real Food” campaign for the Super Bowl 2026 is on trend with both, the idiocy and the degeneracy. I am at a loss to explain the overall black-menacing look, the one-eye Satanic symbolism, the facial tattoos (a hallmark of drug cartels) and the overall choice of a violent knucklehead Mike Tyson to be the face of this “health” campaign. I am not proposing a conspiracy. I am just asking simple questions:

Can we ask for the definition of “real food”, Secretary Kennedy? Does human flesh qualify?

Do you care to explain how women should feel about your choice of a convicted violent rapist as the MAHA “real food” spokesperson?

Would you like me to tell you how I feel about this?

MAHA’s “Real Food” campaign spokesperson, Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist (1992):

In July 1991, Tyson was accused of raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington, a beauty-pageant contestant, at the Canterbury Hotel in Indianapolis. He was indicted on charges including rape, criminal deviate conduct, and confinement. In February 1992, an Indiana jury found Tyson guilty of rape and related charges. He was sentenced to a prison term with a portion suspended and ultimately served about three years in an Indiana state prison, being released in March 1995.

After Mike Tyson was convicted of rape in February 1992, Donald Trump publicly defended Tyson and criticized the verdict, calling it a “travesty” and suggesting Tyson had been “railroaded” by the justice system. Trump also proposed that instead of going to prison Tyson could fight and donate money from fight proceeds to rape victims including the victim in his case. That suggestion was widely criticized and never became part of the legal process. Tyson himself has said that Trump was “helping me with my court case” and that they were “good friends,” but this refers to informal advice and public support, not formal legal representation.

Fast forward to Feb 11, 2026:

Mike Tyson says he grew up on food stamps, and that eating junk and processed food was all he knew:





“Processed food was just the norm.”

“Everything was processed food.”

“We didn’t have much money, but we had food stamps and food stamps could buy you candy, sugar, soda, all that rotten stuff.”

“And that’s just all we knew.”

Alright. Here are some more awkward questions. If Mike Tyson grew up on chips and soda and became such a powerful athlete and a champion, doesn’t this prove that chips and soda are very healthy for you? At a minimum this should clue everyone in that MAHA is lying about “processed food is a killer, mwah-mwah-mwaaaaaah!!” Clearly, it’s far from a killer.

Tyson has been eating junk food all his life and is getting paid to promote it, too. However, thanks to MAHA HHS, the SNAP recipients (like his childhood family) in some states can no longer buy the precious item Mike Tyson shilled in this commercial:

Of course Tyson’s most famous not for soda commercials, but for biting somebody’s ear off during a fight. “The Bite Fight” one of the most craziest moments to happen in all of combat sports history! Mike Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear, not once but twice and got DQ for it!

Are human ears “real food”? They are not “ultra-processed”… I would like HHS to please clarify this.

Tyson leaned into the cannibalism theme over the years.

2020: Mike Tyson eats ear off Roy Jones Jr. cake ahead of an exhibition bout https://trib.al/z7lJis0

In 2022, Mike Tyson was selling marijuana gummies in a shape of a bitten human ear “Mike Bites”, but he couldn’t sell them in Colorado b/c of a law against selling human-shaped edibles https://reason.com/2022/04/05/california-cant-mandate-diversity-on-corporate-boards/#markets

In light of all of this , here is the creepy marketing campaign image:

Care to explain the one-eye symbolism and the drug cartel reference here, Secretary Kennedy?

In light of Epstein files revelations and Tyson’s proclivities for human ears, this image gives me Hannibal Lecter vibes…

Are they normalizing this? I mean, he didn’t eat ultra-processed food, right? Only the real unprocessed stuff… and keto, too!

Just so you don’t accuse me of being overly critical of MAHA, this is a promotional image for the campaign, telling you to “bite [humans] like Mike”. Readers, you decide, who is crazy - me or MAHA-HHS? Should someone tell them to fire their advertising agency?

My sincere advice - everyone, please walk away from MAHA/MAGA. They are slowly leading you into more and more concessions with their bosses, who are the same bosses Epstein trafficked, raped and murdered children for. They are telling you who they are, and I implore you to believe them.

Art for today: Winter Dreams, oil on panel, 9x12 in.