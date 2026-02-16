Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

Allen
5h

Folks are getting played in a thousand different ways and while it seems more are waking up to this most still tend to lapse into looking for some answers within this corrupt system or look towards some latest pre-packaged hero to lead them to The Promised Land.

A big part of a complete awakening is to fully understand that NONE of these people who are being put before you are on your side nor can they be even if they wanted to as once they are absorbed into this system they are muted and/or wholly co-opted and most who enter into this devil's bargain do so willingly.

Competing squads of billionaires and their political apparatchiks do not care about you.

8 replies
Jean Louise
5hEdited

You are NOT crazy. I became skeptical about MAHA when they collaborated with and promoted the Means. Became completely disillusioned when Sec. Kennedy promoted wearables and refused (was prohibited?) from discussing the real issue effecting our health-vaccines. This is just outright creepy and disturbing!

3 replies
183 more comments...

