Announcement: the case against Dr. Moore is dismissed!
Thank you to those who came to SLC in support of Kirk Moore this week.
I am pleased to share GREAT news with all of you. Dr. Moore is a subscriber to this Substack, and I would like all of you to join me in congratulating Kirk on the legal victory and vindication. He is a hero. He did the right thing when most doctors simply shut up and followed the orders. He stood by his patients and Hippocratic oath. I can only hope for more medical professionals to do the same under the same circumstances.
The case against Dr. Kirk Moore has been dismissed by AG Bondi today. I am overjoyed at this outcome. Both I andhave assisted the case, providing legal summaries and evidence. This is a victory many of us were hoping and praying for. Let’s celebrate!
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Outstanding news! Cheers to Sasha and Katherine for assisting, BRAVO!
🙌 Thank you Jesus for hearing and answering our prayers for justice to prevail!
NEVER surrender to evil.