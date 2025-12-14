This press invitation was forwarded to me by the legal team representing plaintiffs in the Netherlands injured by the “project covid” and the deployment of mRNA bioweapons. I am one of the 5 expert witnesses testifying in this case. Please share and please try to attend if you are in the Netherlands tomorrow. Recordings will be made available.

Foundation Stichting Recht Oprecht

Invitation to the (international) press in connection with crucial evidence of the use of lethal bioweapons against, among others, the Dutch people, introduced in legal proceedings against the State of the Netherlands, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and others.

Dear Sir, Dear Madam,

The Recht Oprecht Foundation (Stichting Recht Oprecht) invites you to a press conference.

– Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

– Time: 2:00 PM – Location: The public outdoor space in front of the court in Leeuwarden (Zaailand 102, 8911 BN Leeuwarden, the Netherlands)

The reason for this press conference concerns a very important development for society in the legal proceedings it facilitates. The following is relevant.

The proceedings before the Leeuwarden District Court, case number C/17/190788 and roll number 23/172, revolve around the argument that Covid-19 is not a disease but a project. The Covid-19 injections are crucial to the implementation of this project, Covid-19: The Great Reset. The plaintiffs in these proceedings, initially seven but now six due to the death of one of them, allege they suffered damages as a result of this project and these injections. Their claim is based on the legal doctrine of tort. This tort essentially boils down to the defendants claiming they were misled regarding the true circumstances of a simulated Covid-19 pandemic and the true nature of the Covid-19 injections, which were falsely presented as safe and effective. Seventeen defendants, including the State of the Netherlands, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and Mark Rutte, are involved in legal proceedings in connection with this tort. All procedural documents in the procedures facilitated by the Stichting Recht Oprecht can be found at www.rechtoprecht.online.

In the context of the aforementioned proceedings, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mr. P.W.H. Stassen of Eindhoven, has nominated five international experts to be heard by the Leeuwarden District Court. These are Ms. Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Ms. Alexandra Latypova M.B.A., Ms. Katherine Watt, and Dr. Joseph Sansone B.A. These experts, based on their expertise and experience at the highest levels of the pharmaceutical industry, politics, and banking, among others, testify that the Covid-19 injections are not vaccines but lethal bioweapons. The court has so far refused to hear these experts.

Mr. Stassen made a similar presentation in the context of a petition procedure on behalf of three other claimants, whose proceedings are also being facilitated. These proceedings were initially brought before the Leeuwarden District Court (reference C/17/199273 /HA RK 25/17). The District Court rejected the request, and Mr. Stassen filed an appeal against it on September 15, 2025. The appeal proceedings are currently pending before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal (reference 200.360.223/01). The expert statements of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt were submitted in these appeal proceedings. The Leeuwarden and Amsterdam Courts of Appeal, as well as all defendants, including the State of the Netherlands, have not yet responded to the evidence submitted. However, a new COVID-19 injection campaign did begin in the Netherlands on September 15, 2025.

On behalf of his clients, Mr. Stassen is presenting five video statements from experts, subtitled in Dutch, to the court, the court of appeal, and all defendants in both aforementioned proceedings. These statements not only provide an explanation of their expert opinions, but also constitute a final appeal to the judges in both proceedings to hear the case openly and fairly, to allow their expert opinions to be heard in these proceedings, and to incorporate them into the substantive procedural debate. Mr. Stassen is also submitting four expert statements in both proceedings that provide convincing evidence that Covid-19 is not a disease but a project, and that the Covid-19 injections are not a safe and effective vaccine but a pathogenic and deadly bioweapon used by governments and those in power to commit democide against their own populations.

The press conference is intended to give the press an opportunity to ask Mr. Stassen questions about the content and significance of this evidence and about the proceedings pending before the District Court of Leeuwarden and the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam. The expert reports and videos will be posted on the website of the Stichting Recht Oprecht (Recht Oprecht Foundation).

Sincerely,

Stichting Recht Oprecht

Ceresweg 31

8938 BG LEEUWARDEN

KVK-nummer: 52224031

rechtoprecht@protonmail.com

