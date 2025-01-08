Announcement: Medical Freedom Townhall in Oklahoma, Jan 14, 2025
You are invited to attend in person or online
A Brief Requesting Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Be Open into The C@v!d Hospital Protocols Has Been Submitted to the Oklahoma AG! For more information Join Us on 1/14/25.
For more information and contact see the details on the flyer:
Art for today: Harvest in Red, watercolor, 11x14 in.
Six U.S. States have laws allowing Citizen Grand Juries to be formed by groups of citizens: Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Citizen Grand Juries
The only way to stop the tyranny is to begin at the local level
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/citizen-grand-juries
Your tenacity is remarkable, Sasha.
Thank you for staying in the fight to expose the mal actors and to protect humanity.