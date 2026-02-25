Announcement: March 21, Dr. Makis will speak at the Summit for Truth and Wellness in Rochester, NY.
Please consider attending and share this information.
I am joining the Summit in upstate NY (Rochester) featuring Dr. William Makis and his work in alternative, non-toxic methods of cancer care. I am going to speak perhaps for 15 minutes at the Summit, but my own main goal is to learn more about Dr. Makis’s work. I hear that about half the tickets are already sold and this is a small venue. Please consider attending and share the word!
Link to learn more and register.
Art for today: First light at McDowell park (AZ), oil on panel, 11x14 in.
Looking forward to your report on this meeting. Thanks for updating - too far away to attend but I am sure it will sell out! and as usual, a beautiful painting.
This would have been unthinkable a couple years ago. Such encouraging news. If the hateful words and intents turned into actual physical, visible wounds, toward those who stood on the frontline firmly, and with unwavering commitment in the face of demonic opposition, they would never recognize themselves when they looked in the mirror. Broken, but never more whole, crushed but never more vital, persecuted and more attractive and beautiful than ever.