Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6h

Looking forward to your report on this meeting. Thanks for updating - too far away to attend but I am sure it will sell out! and as usual, a beautiful painting.

Reply
Share
nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
6h

This would have been unthinkable a couple years ago. Such encouraging news. If the hateful words and intents turned into actual physical, visible wounds, toward those who stood on the frontline firmly, and with unwavering commitment in the face of demonic opposition, they would never recognize themselves when they looked in the mirror. Broken, but never more whole, crushed but never more vital, persecuted and more attractive and beautiful than ever.

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture