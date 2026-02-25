I am joining the Summit in upstate NY (Rochester) featuring Dr. William Makis and his work in alternative, non-toxic methods of cancer care. I am going to speak perhaps for 15 minutes at the Summit, but my own main goal is to learn more about Dr. Makis’s work. I hear that about half the tickets are already sold and this is a small venue. Please consider attending and share the word!

Link to learn more and register.

Art for today: First light at McDowell park (AZ), oil on panel, 11x14 in.