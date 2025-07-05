Announcement: July 7, Readers in Utah, please support Dr. Moore!
Please consider attending the rally in SLC on July 7, or support Kirk in other ways.
The Provincial Medical Authority destroyed the career of Dr. Moore in my tiny town in Northern Ontario for the same reason. If people can't see this for what it absolutely is, by now? May there be mercy upon their souls...
Thank you for sharing this Sasha. I learned about Dr Moore a few weeks ago.
Dr Moore’s charges started under Biden admin, but carried forward by Trump admin via Pam Bondi, ignoring requests to be dropped. It appears Trump will not grant any sort of clemency and RFK Jr is aware of this case.
A give, send, go fund has been started to help with Dr Moore’s legal expenses.
https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Fight4moore