S1023, sponsored by Sen. Dan Foreman (LD-6), passed the Idaho Senate on 2/26/25. It passed the House Health & Welfare Committee on 3/14/25. This is terrific news!

We’re almost there! Now let’s make the final push to pass S1023 in the full House so the Governor can sign this groundbreaking Medical Freedom act into LAW.

Floor sponsor Rep. Rob Beiswenger (LD-8) is shooting for a full House vote on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

What's S1023 All About?

S1023 modifies CHAPTER 5, TITLE 73, IDAHO CODE to be more generalized. Instead of focusing on "coronavirus" only, it applies to all "medical interventions."

This bill renames the "Coronavirus Stop Act" to the "Idaho Medical Freedom Act." It prohibits all forced medical interventions. It prohibits discrimination and other negative actions against anyone who refuses medical interventions.

What S1023 Does (in a Nutshell)...

Removes the sections defining "Coronavirus" and "Coronavirus vaccination."

Adds definitions for "Medical intervention" and "School."

Prohibits MEDICAL MANDATES (not just coronavirus vaccination).

Changes references from "coronavirus vaccination" to the more general "medical intervention."

In Practical Terms, S1023...

Prevents businesses from requiring medical interventions (like vaccines) for service.

Stops schools from mandating medical procedures for students and employees.

Ensures that you can work, attend school, and participate in society without being forced into unwanted medical treatments.

Why We Need S1023...

After all the draconian human-rights trampling countermeasures that governmental and non-governmental organizations took during the COVID era, personal and medical rights must be codified into law so they cannot be taken away again.

Many people died or were permanently injured because medical freedom rights were denied and a one-size-fits-all solution was imposed upon them.

They were not given a choice.

They were fed a narrative dictated by government and organizations such as the WHO.

They were not allowed to hear dissenting views.

They were denied medical treatments.

They were forced to take experimental treatments without adequate informed consent.

They were isolated in hospitals, where they often died alone.

They lost their jobs.

They lost their benefits.

They were denied access to daily living venues such as schools, grocery stores, and other locations.

They could not go to school without taking mandated (and often harmful) medical treatments.

People literally were treated like prisoners, though they had committed no crimes.

Some of the above has not stopped yet! But people are finally waking up. They know what was done to them and their loved ones. They do not want it to happen again when the next group of “experts” is unleashed to handle a public health “emergency.” People have the right to know the truth, to be fully informed, and to make their own decisions about what happens to their bodies.

This bill MUST pass if we are to ensure personal and medical freedom for all citizens of Idaho. Say “YES” to S1023 as loudly as legislative decorum allows!

