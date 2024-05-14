Announcement for my readers in Oklahoma: please support this event!
Post contributed by Mic M in OK
Tomorrow May 14 at the State Capitol - please join if you can.
📢‼️WHO OKLAHOMA?‼️📢
On May 27th the World Health Organization Member States will present and vote on the World’s First Pandemic Agreement and International Health Regulations for adoption.
As a response, at Our State Capitol, on Tuesday May 14th a group of leading Legislators and other distinguished Authorities are presenting information and solutions from 11:30-3:30 on the South Lawn of The Capitol.
Passage of SB426 would deny the WHO, WEF and UN any jurisdiction in Oklahoma, protecting Oklahomans from globalist overreach especially the unconstitutional measures embodied in the Pandemic Agreement and IHR.
On May 14th use your voice and say;
Bring SB426 to the Senate floor and let’s get it passed before the end of the legislative session.
Let’s all send a message to the WHO: No thank you to your planned world
The perfect poster image — Nurse Ratched!