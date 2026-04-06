Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
6h

Is your view of good and evil, then, similar to that of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn?

"The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either -- but right through every human heart -- and through all human hearts."

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
5h

Great piece, thanks. As a sheep farmer starting with a heritage and vax free herd 6 years ago, we never lost an animal, other than during lambing or age. We made the mistake of buying 4 lambs from a farming veterinarian 3 years ago. Vaxxed obviously. Of the 2 rams, 1 died suddenly in the field. Of the 2 ewes, one was unable to get pregnant.

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