Happy Easter to all my readers who celebrated on Sunday. Orthodox Christians will celebrate this coming Sunday.

In this post I would like to bring your attention to a recent interview of Fr. Chad Ripperger, a Catholic exorcist, by Tucker Carlson. It attracted my attention due to several recent discussions with friends and with readers online about the vaguely defined class of the cabal of the “elite” evil doers. The question that many of us are trying to grapple with - are these people fully human? Some people seem to subscribe to the notion that they are not human, or at least largely not, and/or may be controlled by non-human beings. While I do not view Tucker Carlson as a truth teller, there are some interesting ideas on the nature of evil that this interview may spark. If you watch this on YouTube, you can navigate to various chapters of the discussion.

A couple of years ago, I watched a movie “The Pope’s Exorcist” (2023) and later read the book by Father Amorth, the film’s protagonist, an exorcists appointed by Vatican in the 1980’s. This movie is marketed as a horror film, a genre I generally dislike. However, I had nothing better to do at the time, and the film turned out to be much better than I expected, not the usual stupid CGI affair. I recommend it for those who are interested in the broader topic of evil, and not necessarily in the specific topic of exorcism.

Please do not misunderstand my intent of posting this interview. Tucker is a known propagandist for the deep state, and even when discussing viewpoints contrary to the official narrative, his job is to air those issues while keeping within the narrative guardrails. Fr. Chad gives me “agency” vibes. High ranks in the Catholic Church, especially those dealing with anything psychology/psychiatry/mind control/mind afflictions, etc. have been long captured by the CIA and military agencies. Reportedly, the DOD has a unit for communicating with and summoning demons! Fr. Chad lets it slip at the beginning of the interview that he witnessed a “real” demon possession in one of his clients, a “very prominent individual”, whose face apparently morphed its color into “cherrywood red” hue after a prayer. We must conclude that he gets to attend the high profilers seeking help in these delicate matters, and therefore, he is not just a regular priest with an esoteric interest.

At the beginning of interview (and consistent with Father Amorth’s writing about this topic), Fr. Chad discussed that the practice of exorcism went into disfavor with the rise of the “scientific” psychology and psychiatry, declining to about 5-13 people in the US who “knew anything about it”. However, there is a revival underway, apparently! Today Fr. Chad is part of 100+ society of priests in the US that focus on exorcism. Later in the talk he mentions that they get up to 800 calls for help in a month, although only about 4 cases of those might be what he deems “demonic possession” and not a regular psychological/psychiatric problem. Let’s not kid ourselves that the alphabet agencies are not involved here, this is too rich of a field for targeting social groups by spiritual affiliation for social engineering, control, power capture, etc. - all areas of intense interest.

Finally, I would like to add that there is a difference in how the Catholic Church treats the issue of exorcism vs. the Eastern Orthodox viewpoint. The Orthodox religion deems every believer capable of being their own exorcist, and being watchful for and responsible for casting off daily temptations and potential transgressions. The part of the prayer “…deliver us from evil..” is the common daily exorcism. In practice, however, there are very similar tendencies in the Eastern and Western traditions where state-affiliated religious establishment prefers that the subjects are dumb, blind, dependent on the clergy, and easily turned into useful idiots.

Some notable interview points:

Around 8 min they discuss what the “demons” are, and Fr. Chad gives the definitions and how the Catholic doctrine views these entities. Briefly, these are disembodied (knowledge and spirit only) beings, and angels and demons were the same at the beginning, but demons later decided to rebel, so, they are defined as the fallen angels. There is also a hierarchy, he names some of them and discusses what they are about. He provides an interesting concept - he says that demons and angels “know” the true nature of things and they do not need to reason-out an answer like a human. Human thinking is essentially deductive, while the angels/demons are essentially purely inductive. I don’t know about demons and angels, but in case of humans, we use both types of thinking, and surprisingly a lot of it is based on “knowing” the answer from the start and simply backfilling the rationale. Most people do this without realizing it. It is the “fast” mode of thinking, which accounts for the vast majority of our daily speech. Only when working out a mathematical equation without a calculator we might be in a purely “reasoning-out” mode. I will concede, however, to Fr. Chad’s point that in case of humans “knowing” is often erroneous. Possibly, angels and demons “know” with perfection.

At around 50 min they talk about communism/bolshevism and diabolical possession being identical mental frameworks. Note that “communism” is a politically loaded word, and it’s more accurate to say “bolshevism” or “totalitarianism”. I generally agree with this point of view, albeit I don’t blame demons for this, I blame people. For example, see Dostoyevsky’s novel “Demons”, which talks about this. Fr. Chad’s point is that bolsheviks use a “pie in the sky thing” (i.e. vague promises of everything/nearly everything supplied for free from the government) that most of the people get lured into easily and become useless idiots behind political leaders who simply appropriate all power and resources to themselves and rule as tyrants. Communism/bolshevism arises at the end of every imperial cycle as the final grasp of the elite class (no matter where their original ideology stemmed from) to arrest the fall of the empire by ever greater centralization of resource base, and by fighting amongst their own factions about who will be sitting on that last chair when the financial music stops. We are observing this live in the United States corporate-government cartel at the moment.

Toward 1 hr mark the conversation becomes far less interesting to me, although at times almost comical. It veers into assertions that demons can possess inanimate objects, places and animals. Fr. Chad gives an example of one farm losing 50 animals because of a “demon possession”. He says a Pyrenees sheepdog suddenly died and the vets claimed there was nothing wrong with him. Yeah! Did anyone ask whether those animals were vaccinated recently by any chance? Of course not. Apparently, Fr. Chad then “spent some time getting the demons out of that place”. Well, there you have it, in addition to the “incorrect food”, “incorrect metabolism” and “incorrect genes” you should also worry about demons infesting your household when perfectly healthy members of it start suddenly getting very ill or dropping dead. MAHA and Calley Means (who is Tucker’s friend) should make a note of this ingenious angle. Maybe RFK Jr can exorcise the Big Jell-O demon from a hospital vending machine, live on air. The ratings will be off the charts. Anything but vaccines! Absolutely anything!!!

Speaking of Calley Means’ MAHA agenda being plugged in, at the end of the interview, Tucker and Fr. Chad manage to discuss the demonic nature of sugar! One of the demons he encountered told him that he likes “pop”. Recently, MAHA propaganda bots were pushing “sugar is more addictive than heroin!!!” lines all over X. I wonder why the drug cartels deal in illegal, hard to obtain stuff, when they could be selling a totally legal commodity? My solution, dear Christian brothers and sisters, next time you buy sugar, say a prayer asking for the “Pop” demon to begone from it. Follow me for more advice on healthy attitude to nutrition!

At 1h:04, when answering the question about suicide/suicidal ideation, Fr. Chad correctly points to SSRIs as one of the known culprits, but then starts saying that demons “know the DNA of every child born” and will pick targets based on the “genetic code” (huh?) Alrighty. He is not a scientist, and is excused for buying the naive scientism notions as a regular guy. However, saying stuff like this is actually defying faith in God by equating people with programmable computing devices. Does the Bible mention any “programmable code”? I am not a scholar, but I don’t believe it does. Perhaps he never considered this, or perhaps he wants to come across as “modern” and not as a pusher of medieval superstitions. More likely, his job entails the defense of the state-approved, establishment “scientific” dogmas to which the spiritual views of obedient subjects must be subjugated.

At 1h:10 he gives some examples of what a demonic possession looks like, which are stuff of horror movies, such as physical morphing, supernatural strength, speaking in languages one never studied and could not know. He says he had a case where a person spoke Phoenician language (extinct for 3500 yrs). I wonder how Fr. Chad knew that was the language spoken (not written)?

At around 1h:15, predictably, the conversation gets into “most politicians are psychologically compatible with demons” and Tucker admits he lies sometimes. No! You don’t say! Shocker of all shocks! Earlier in the discussion, Tucker has a Freudian slip: while citing what demons target, he remembers peace and beauty, but forgets the truth (which Fr. Chad reminds him). But, you see, Tucker feels remorse when lying. It’s those other bad people who lie comfortably and professionally that we must worry about.

Evil is not a separate entity, it’s the sum of people’s actions.

I am not interested in demons, and do not believe in their physicality. The physicality of demons also contradicts to some extent the statements by Fr. Chad that demons are purely disembodied knowledge. He claims that they are “only knowledge” but occasionally they take over at least a part of human body in some really rare cases. I personally think that human mind is not constrained to human body. There is a substantial amount of evidence that contradicts the establishment view that we are just a bucket of genes, molecules, neurons and so forth and the chemical reactions within this isolated bucket determine what we are. I am not going to cover this in detail here, but quite a lot of evidence shows that our senses are not only receivers of information, but also projectors of it, meaning the eyesight, the hearing and the mind are projecting outward as well as receiving the incoming signals from other people. We exist in an interconnected mesh of many incoming and outgoing sensory wavefronts, and as such, we are getting a variety of information feeds from others by means not well understood. What Fr. Chad may explain as “demons” might be in fact aberrations and lack of coherence in those wavefronts that intersect with a susceptible, “open to evil” individual. He knows well, however, how one becomes open to it.

Tucker seems to support the “othering” of evil. In previous interviews he stated that he believes demons are controlling the high level politicians, also mentioning that he was “attacked and mauled” by a demon in 2023. Broadcasting the newly politically acceptable views to the masses on “out there” topics may be Tucker’s job, or it could be his sincere belief. If the latter, then it may stem from the same problem as many people have, i.e. the inability to comprehend evil because they have no mental framework for it being a rather mundane, ever-present capacity in an average human to chose to do the right thing or to commit an act of evil, which is inseparable from the human nature.

We are unique and different from the rest of nature in this world due to the gift of free will. We are not inherently “good” or “evil”. We have an enormous capacity for both, and it is our daily actions that determine what we really are. Being blind to this is not an option, it is the recipe for the moral downfall. Not surprisingly, the elite establishment went into a massive effort trying to erase this view with “science”, since the deranged psychology theories of Skinner in 1960’s, and more recently, with all the techno-garbage of mind-hacking, nanotechnology connecting humans to the internet, uploading brains to cloud and related nonsense.

I frequently get into a [IMO, very healthy] debate about the “regular” people, e.g., ordinary doctors, scientists, journalists, corporate low level managers, school teachers, police officers, etc. - everyone who enthusiastically participated in covid fascism. Are they personally responsible for the millions of dead and injured, including children during the past 6 years? It depends.

In the state-approved politically correct framework drilled into people’s heads from pre-school onward, only a vaguely defined small group of people are designated as “evil”. To ensure “othering”, they are given cartoonish features so that at no point in time the subject of the brainwashing program may suspect that a figure from the state-approved “authority” class might be one of these “evil” ones.

Should we deem average people in positions of relatively small/temporary authority (doctors, teachers, city administrators, etc.) evil? Should they be excused and even viewed as victims, while placing all the blame in the “globalists”, “elites”, “technocrats”, individual actors like Fauci or Bill Gates? After all, many of them harmed themselves and their families, following the lies of the controllers. Or, as this interview may be implying - should we move the blame even further, into the para-natural realm, and by doing so, provide an excuse to the controlling elites, too? The moving of the blame further into an abstraction of a far removed group who may in turn be controlled by an even more abstract group conveniently reinforces the establishment-approved, infantilized idea that “all people are good, be nice, share toys and don’t bicker”. An atheist version of this is to move the blame to the controlling space aliens and claim that some of the politicians are alien hybrids, lizard-people (this was also recently circulated again over X).

In my opinion, the idea that everyone is a good person by default, that just “being kind”, tolerant of everything (that the state decides we must tolerate) is enough to be “good” has done more disservice to the actual good than one can imagine. And when I say this, I do not mean that one should be unkind. The Hegelian dialectic is designed to make people see only 2 corridors (designed to lead to the same endpoint) and disregard any possible alternatives. In the case of “kind-unkind”, both are bad choices as a default for our state of mind. I believe that the most optimal default option is to be neutral and civil-mannered. We should not be going out of our way to please strangers under the notion that if we don’t constantly virtue signal “kindness”, we may be perceived as bad people. This particular neurosis disproportionally affects women, driving many of them rather insane, and maybe that’s why Fr. Chad’s clientele is predominantly women (and gay men).

My own beliefs on this matter fall within the Eastern Orthodox tradition of being your own exorcist on a daily basis. People can make mistakes and be deceived with disastrous consequences to themselves and others. God knows, I am one of the deceived ones. However, people in positions of even slight authority over others have a duty of extra care. When they stay willfully blind consistently over a long time and keep committing inexcusable acts against fellow humans, especially against women, children, disabled, the elderly - they accumulate and compound evil by their daily acts and their willful blindness! They may be simultaneously a victim, too, but they are not excused by this! We are not the judges, they will be judged in good time, but we cannot deem these people “good” either.

The best cure is prevention. Every day, and often numerous times a day, we have an opportunity to take an action for good or fall for a temptation. Sometimes, we don’t know which is which. There are lies thrown at us daily by highly skilled professional liars. That’s the nature of this world, it has both good and evil in it, but it is designed perfectly, magnificently, beautifully, and beyond our ability to fully comprehend. I am not a very old person, but I am not new to this world either. I can tell from my own personal experience, and this is what I very much agree on with Fr. Chad - if you seek the truth, which he elegantly defined as coherence with the objective reality - you will greatly increase your personal chances of choosing the right thing and staying on the right path. I pray daily that more people realize this. God bless.

Art for today: Angels and Demons, fine art print.