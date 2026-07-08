When confronted with facts about vaccine harms, pro-vaccination fanatics immediately invoke the sacred cow: “but polio!” and claim that this dangerous epidemic virus was eradicated by lifesaving vaccines. This claim is categorically not true. Vaccines (all vaccines) cause full or partial paralysis and a host of other dangerous and disabling symptoms which, prior to the polio- and cancer-causing Salk/Sabin vaccines were diagnosed as “polio”. After the polio vaccines have been rolled out globally, these harms multiplied in close correlation with the vaccine push. However, physicians are not allowed to diagnose these effects as “polio” and now are required to use a new made-up diagnostic vocabulary and new “syndromes” designed to fracture and obfuscate the safety reporting.

As written by Vera Schreibner:

[2009 Aug] LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT POLIOMYELITIS VACCINATIONS by These days, when a vaccinee develops poliomyelitis, it may not be called poliomyelitis; instead, it may be called viral or aseptic meningitis, ascending paralysis (Guillain-Barre syndrome), cerebral palsy (over 75 per cent of cases are not diagnosed at birth but after six months) or other such names. According to MMWR (1997; 32[29]:384-385), there are 30,000 to 50,000 cases of aseptic meningitis every year in the United States. Considering that the vast majority (99 per cent) of the reported cases in the pre-vaccine era were non-paralytic and would have corresponded to aseptic or aviral meningitis, then vaccination has actually increased the incidence of poliomyelitis. In the pre-vaccine era, such high numbers only occurred in some epidemics. Now, such numbers occur every year, year by year.

Polio now hides behind these names: acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), Transverse Myelitis, Viral or aseptic Meningitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Chinese Paralytic syndrome, CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME, epidemic cholera, cholera morbus, spinal meningitis, spinal apoplexy, inhibitory palsy, intermittent fever, famine fever, worm fever, bilious remittent fever, ergotism, ME, post-polio syndrome, Synonyms for GBS

Below is an excerpt from Chapter 10 of Eleanor McBean’s book “The Poisoned Needle” (1957):

“Mrs. Helen B. Covington, of Kensington, Pa. filed a $150,000 suit in the United States District Court, against Wyeth Inc. Philadelphia drug manufacturer, charging that an anti-rabies vaccine had produced paralysis” (The Truth Teller p 26, Aug 1947).

Dr William F Koch (MD, PhD) stated that “THE INJECTION OF ANY SERUM, VACCINE, OR EVEN PENICILLIN, HAS SHOWN A VERY MARKED INCREASE IN THE INCIDENCE OF POLIO, AT LEAST 400%. STATISTICS ON THIS ARE SO CONCLUSIVE, NO ONE CAN DENY IT.”

The United States Public Health Bureau is extremely reticent about reporting diseases caused by vaccination but the report from 1922 to 1931 admitted that there had been 85 cases of post-vaccinal encephalitis, which DeKruif states “is the twin of infantile paralysis.”

In St. Louis (1933) after a typhoid vaccination campaign there was an outbreak of encephalitis (a form of polio) in which over 100 died. It was reported that the disease developed about 10 days after vaccination and in each case vaccinia was indicated in the brain upon postmortem.

In 1926 two prominent English Professors of Pathology, Doctors Turnbull and McIntosh reported a number of cases of encephalitis lethargica (sleeping sickness—a form of polio) following vaccination. This led to the appointment of two — commissions of the British Ministry of Health, to investigate the situation. Their reports published in 1928 revealed that there had been 231 cases and 91 deaths from this cause (post vaccinal encephalitis) in England and Wales.

According to a report in the Hobart (Tasmania) “Mercury,” (April 111950), “Combined injections for diphtheria and whooping cough may cause severe cases of infantile paralysis.” It stated that a St. Pancras, London medical officer found 40 cases and that a British Health Ministry doctor reported 65 cases where paralysis occurred two weeks after vaccine injections, and in 49 of these, the paralysis was confined to the limb in which the injection had been given. Two of the cases followed the injection of penicillin. Dr. J. K. Marlin, from the Guy Hospital reported 80 cases where children developed infantile paralysis soon after having been vaccinated. “Mercury” stated that “the doctors realizing the danger of their findings to the government’s diphtheria immunization campaign, withheld publications until some of the cases could be followed up over a period of many months. Some of the children recovered after a year or more. Others are still paralyzed . .”

After the many months of observation of these disasters of vaccination the London County Council finally banned the use of the combined diphtheria and whooping cough injections in the clinics during the months when infantile paralysis was most prevalent.

Isn’t it appalling that the governments and the serum promoters see and know that vaccination causes paralysis yet they curtail it only during the months when polio is most prevalent. They still insist on having the revenue from the deadly practice the rest of the time regardless of the consequences. If they would care to observe the “polio season” they would see that it is only at the times when it is created by the doctors with their poisoned needles and the people with their excessive eating of sugar products and other devitalizing and semi-poisoned foods.

Dr. L. C. Appel writes: “The fact that vaccination is either the (a) adding of a disease to a body already weighted with disease, or else, (b) the giving of a disease to a perfectly healthy body, is the medical reason why some of us (medical doctors) oppose vaccination and urge its abolition. A perfectly healthy body is proof against natural disease; a diseased or unhealthy body is handicapped by being given another (inoculated) disease. A diseased or unhealthy body can never be rendered healthy by inoculation or vaccination.”

Dr. Harry R. Baybee said:

“My honest opinion is that vaccination is the cause of more disease and suffering than anything I could name.”

Dr. F. H. Haines voiced his views on vaccination as follows:

“It is impossible to say what remote after-effects may be caused by the introduction of alien substances into the blood stream. Many nervous and other disorders of unknown origin are too often met with. Products which alter metabolism, change the nature of fundamental secretions, cause profound change in the fluids of the body, allergy and anaphylaxis, are the negation of nature’s own methods, and must be viewed with grave misgivings and cautious suspicion.” (”The Truth About Vaccination,” by Lily Loat)

In an article in Archives of Disease in Childhood, (March, 1950) Dr. 3. K. Martin, of England, gives details of “17 cases of poliomyelitis which followed 28 days or less after inoculation.” Analysis of the cases showed that 8 of them had been inoculated with A.P.T. Two had other injections against diphtheria, 2 had penicillin injections, 5 had combined diphtheria and whooping cough inoculations and 1 had whooping cough inoculations alone.

Not long after these cases had been published it encouraged other doctors to bring their findings out in the open and several other medical journals in Australia and England published articles which reported numerous cases of paralysis following vaccination. Two investigators, Dr. McCloskey, in Australia and Dr. Geffen in London both observed that “the point that struck them was that the paralysis started in the limb in which the injection had been made.”

(Details of these findings are reported in the Lancet (London) for April 8, 1950 and The Medical Officer, for April 8, 1950.)

Two British statisticians were asked to investigate whether or not there appeared to have been any “Appreciable risk of poliomyelitis following within a month of inoculation during the 1948 outbreak of polio.” The investigators, Dr. A. Bradford Hill and Dr. I. Knowelden, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, reported:

“The statistics collected in this inquiry reveal clearly an association between recent injections and paralysis . . . We must conclude that in the 1949 epidemic of poliomyelitis in this country, cases of paralysis were occurring which were associated with inoculation procedures carried out within the month preceding the record date of onset of the illness . . .” (Reported in the British Medical Journal, July 1, 1950)

Although the British government, under the pressure of Socialism has been forced to make many concessions in favor of the common people such as abolishing compulsory vaccination, making investigations that revealed the fallacy of many medical practices etc. Mr. Bevin, speaking in behalf of the medical fraternity in the House of Commons on November 24, 1947 still tried to protect the medical rackets when he stated:

“As I am advised, there are no medical grounds for attributing to vaccination or diphtheria immunization any connection with polio” (infantile paralysis).

The investigations of the Ministry of Health were not in agreement with this stand as is seen in its statement that “in the last few years there is evidence that occasionally followed vaccination.”

A report in the Lancet (April 8, 1950) stated that Dr. McClosky of Melbourne had inquired into 340 cases of poliomyelitis which occurred in Victoria (from January to August, 1949) and found that 31 of them had occurred in children who had received diphtheria or whooping cough (pertussis) vaccine, or both, within three months of the onset of the disease. Of the 31 cases, 30 of them suffered severe paralysis which was most pronounced in the limb in which the injection was given.

The Medical Officer (April 8, 1950) reported the findings of Dr. D. H. Geffen who stated that in the first four months of that year, in St. Pancras, London, 30 children under five developed infantile paralysis within four weeks of being immunized against diphtheria or whooping cough (or both) “the paralysis affecting, in particular, the limb of injection. In 7 other recently vaccinated cases, paralysis occurred but not in the limb that had received the injection.

Dr. Arthur Gale of the Health Ministry reported (in the Daily Express for April 10, 1950) that he had observed 65 cases mainly from the Midlands’ in which paralysis developed about two weeks after an injection; and in 49 of these, paralysis was confined to the limb in which the injection had been given.

The report of the Government investigation (British Medical Journal, July 1, 1950) conducted by Dr. A Bradford Hill and 3. Knowelden revealed that there were 410 cases of infantile paralysis among children under five years. Of these 249 had been inoculated at the same time. Of 41 cases it was not known if they had been vaccinated or not. Of 35 cases in which poliomyelitis developed within a month of inoculation, the limb that had received the vaccine was paralyzed. This was usually the left arm.

The British Medical Journal (July 29, 1950) reported 112 cases of paralysis admitted to the Park Hospital, London during 1947-1949 in which 14 were paralyzed in the limb “which had received one or more of a course of immunizing injections within the previous two months. The interval between the last injection and the onset of paralysis in the majority of cases was between 9 and 14 days. The paralysis followed (A.P.T.) combined pertussis (whooping cough) and diphtheria prophylactic in nine cases, pertussis vaccine alone in one case, and diphtheria prophylactic alone in four cases. The paralysis, whether of arm or leg, conformed in general to a uniform pattern. It was not associated in time or place with any particular clinic or technique.”

In all 14 cases, paralysis occurred in the injected limb; in 12 cases it was the arm and in 2 cases, the leg. This outbreak of polio followed an intensive immunization campaign during that time (1947-1949).

The serum makers probably had a surplus of vaccine to sell, as is the case in this country (United States) when the scare campaigns are engineered and the gullible people are stampeded into the vaccination centers to be “shot.”

In Los Angeles (1946) after the largest smallpox vaccination campaign in the history of the city, an epidemic of polio broke out within two weeks after the “shots” and by the end of the summer there were 26 deaths from this cause and 1,900 reported cases. The County Epidemiologist estimated that there were —about 15 times as many unreported cases which would bring the count up to 28,000 cases. The report for the entire United States for 1951 was only 28,395. An average vaccination campaign nets the doctors about $2,000,000 so this one must have been tremendous in profits. The amount of the “take” has never been revealed. This Polio epidemic triggered off a “bigger than ever” March of Dimes campaign and the people were ‘bled” again for money to support the medical racket that creates more disease in order to scare the people into more donations and so the vicious circle continues.

POLIO FROM VACCINATION IN OTHER COUNTRIES

England, Australia and United States are not the only countries that have found that vaccination causes polio and its variations such as encephalitis, meningitis, and certain other diseases.

In The New York State Journal of Medicine, (May 15, 1926) reports were given of post-vaccinal encephalitis in several other countries. In a brief of an article by Dr. W. F. Winkler, of the University Clinic of Rostock, Germany it says: “Quite recently isolated cases of cerebral symptoms, suggesting encephalitis, following vaccination have been reported from Holland, Czechoslovakia, and Germany and from Switzerland there have been reported two cases of serious meningitis.”

The (Aug. 27, 1928) Report of the League of Nations tells of 139 cases and 41 deaths. “This resulted in Holland stopping compulsory vaccination during 1928-1929. The total number of vaccinations in Holland in the first half of 1928 was less than one-third of those for the first half of 1927 and the deaths from encephalitis were reduced to less than one-third.” (Vaccine and Serum Evils— Shelton—p. 15)

Germany modified her compulsory vaccination law, as a result of the increased number of polio cases that developed from vaccination. The International News Service, (Feb. 27, 1930) states: “The change of attitude of some medical experts towards vaccination in favor of a less rigid enforcement of the law has been brought about mainly through a considerable number of post-vaccinal diseases observed in Holland and England and in sporadic cases in Germany.”

Dr. Carl Leiner, of Vienna reported cases of encephalitis and meningitis developing 9 to 15 days after vaccination. He admitted “that in a generalized infection, like generalized vaccinia, there may be intracranial complications.” In autopsies, Dr. Lucksch was able to show beyond doubt that “death had been due to encephalitis.” Dr. Bastianse, of the Hague, reported 34 similar cases which occurred in Holland during 18 months (1924-25) with a death rate of 40%. The Netherlands, France and other countries have also reported cases of this kind.

In an article in The Journal of the American Medical Association, (July 3, 1926, p. 45.) on “NERVOUS DISTURBANCES AND SMALLPOX VACCINATION,” is stated, “In regions in which there is no organized vaccination of the population, general paralysis is rare. In patients with general paralysis, he (Dr. Daraskwiewiez) has never seen smallpox scars, but smallpox vaccination scars were always present.” Various physicians agreed that, “It is impossible to deny a connection between vaccination and the encephalitis which follows it.” (emphasis supplied)

In England (1923-1925) an intensive vaccination campaign was carried out which caused a steady increase in the cases of Encephalitis-Lethargica and similar diseases until in 1924 there were 6,296 reported cases with unestimated thousands of unreported cases. Liverpool was at least 50% better vaccinated than the rest of England and had about 100% more encephalitis. The physicians tried to direct blame away from vaccination by claiming that the diseases were due to “latent infection,” “inherited weakness,” or “special susceptibility.”

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Art for today: His Goatness, watercolor from my sketchbook. Available art here.