After Talk on Narrative Control with Dr. Jane Ruby
To spot a controlled opposition, you need to spot the control first.
This is the “after talk” segment from my recent discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby. She asked me several questions about so-called “controlled opposition” and how I think about it. I tried to answer to the best of my ability. Please listen and make up your own mind. Don’t take mine or anyone else’s word for it. You must learn to think for yourself. I c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Due Diligence and Art to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.