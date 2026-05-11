Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
4h

In 2019 I lived in Newfoundland, a small island where I had never seen a chemtrail during my 6 years living there. Obama visited. The people were starstruck. Shortly after he left the chemtrails started. I remember the day I first saw them because I was in a skilift staring at the sky and thinking 'crap, they found us'. Shortly after seeing the chemtrails starting there, many people developed a very persistent cough that lasted for weeks, even up to months. Some kids were quite ill and skipped school for several weeks. I think Newfoundland, with it's small and isolated population, was a test to see what would happen.

All the sciency scifi goobly-goop is simply poisoning. Thanks for your no-nonsense approach to matters.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

Thank you for this! I just wrote on Saturday about “weather research” and how all those aerosols — chemicals — are coming down causing sicknesses. This is perfect timing.

Here are the articles for anyone interested:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/from-chemtrails-to-climate-warfare

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-truth-of-climate-research-and

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