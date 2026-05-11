Despite massive propaganda by both sides of freedom, claiming Ralph Baric, Peter Daszac, Anthony Fauci and Wuhan developed a gain-of-function virus and released it onto the world, my readers know that this is perennial baloney. These narratives are pushed to keep ignorant people in perpetual state of fear, drive them into “testing and contact tracing” traps, and, of course, capture profits from the mass injection poisoning for the global Pandemic Preparedness Mafia. They can even ban these grave illegal crimes every couple of years - under Nixon, Obama, Trump, Biden, Trump (I am sure there are more bans than I am aware of) and continue the same charade, because stupid peasants never learn the lesson.

Here is our favorite GOF propagandist, Rand Paul, pushing this narrative and trying to prosecute Fauci for the unprovable crime that he didn’t commit (making GOF viruses), while carefully avoiding to mention the crimes that he did commit - lying about naturally evolved pandemic viruses, lying about making GOF viruses, illegal human experimentation (including on children and pregnant women), poisoning of unsuspecting people with vaccines and drugs, channeling billions of taxpayer dollars into science fraud and corporate money laundering schemes, and just plain mass murder, etc.

If you think Rand Paul, Bobby Kennedy or MAHA are serious about prosecuting Fauci, I have a bridge to sell to you. They are all now crying about the statute of limitation expiring today, May 11. Puhleeze! MAHA administration had several years to “get Fauci” and spent those years prosecuting Froot Loops and Big Jell-O in hospitals, taking money away from poor SNAP recipients and giving money to the convicted rapist Mike Tyson, and for funding MAHA “influencers”, i.e. like freakazoid Bryan Johnson who examines his girlfriend’s vaginal microbiome prior to intercourse. Yes, this bleached gollum creature was a prominent invited speaker at a MAHA health-hacking extravaganza a short time ago.

Anyhow. Government never prosecutes itself.

Enough ranting.

Many people asked me, if there is no GOF, then what was “covid” illness? I have repeatedly stated that despite some commentators saying that it was nothing, rebranded flu, hypochondria, etc. in combination with PCR fraud, I disagree. There was real, distinct illness with unique symptoms of loss of taste and smell, anorexia, hypoxia, lung inflammation, and in some cases even more marked symptoms of chemical poisoning, such as hair loss. One known method to produce olfactory and respiratory symptoms is aerosolized metals, such as cadmium and zinc sulfide - a mix used by the US DOD for decades of aerosol spraying all over the country.

I also suspected that empty LNPs could be used in aerosols or other applications. More data confirms that this appears, indeed, possible. The evidence comes from mRNA drug development programs.

As recently reported by Endpoints News (emphasis added):

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said it has dropped development of an mRNA-based cystic fibrosis therapy after facing challenges similar to those that have troubled other parts of the field in delivering the genetic medicine. The Boston-based company said it was stopping the program over “persistent tolerability issues,” which led the company to pause the Phase 1/2 clinical trial last year. That trial is now winding down. Vertex developed the mRNA therapy, called VX-522, alongside Moderna as part of a partnership that was penned a decade ago. The inhaled treatment was meant to help patients who aren’t treated by Vertex’s existing cystic fibrosis medicines. It delivers CFTR mRNA via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). In lung cells, the mRNA is meant to make functional copies of the CFTR protein, which is lacking in cystic fibrosis patients. Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani disclosed Monday that the “tolerability issue” was lung inflammation “probably in response to the LNP that’s being used to deliver” the therapy.

Oh! Really? Inhaled LNPs cause lung inflammation? You don’t say! Do they produce pneumonia and ground glass opacities on X-rays? I would bet so.

In addition to the evidence from the failed Vertex-Moderna program, we also have an ongoing Intellia Therapeutics program. Intellia is developing what it calls CRISPR gene therapy for angioedema. The product is mRNA packaged in LNP, nothing fundamentally different from the covid vaxxes. It is being touted as a breakthrough success, despite FDA putting hold on their clinical programs several times due to liver toxicity, liver failure and deaths of the clinical trials subjects. I have perused their published data and, lo and behold! All 10 subjects in Phase I trial had multiple adverse events, and 6 out of 10 developed Covid-19! They call this “well tolerated”. Next time you read those words in a press release or CDC propaganda - don’t walk, run.

The mRNA injected via Intellia’s miracle juice is not “SARS-cov-2 spike protein code”, it’s something totally different, therefore the LNPs are the only possible vector in common with “covid”. Of course, it is highly likely that all of the 10 subjects were already vaxxed with mRNA covid shots before joining this study. It is also highly likely that their “hereditary genetic angioedema” is a covid vax or another vax/drug injury. However 60% (!!) rate of covid illness in this sample is much higher than what is observed in the general covid-vaxxed population. The study excluded “subjects who have known negative reaction or hypersensitivity to any lipid nanoparticles (LNP) component”, i.e. the pharmas know LNPs are the poisoning agent.

Art for today: Never enough ocean, oil on panel, 9x12 in.