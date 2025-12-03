Announcement: this weekend, December 6, I am joining:

and I am donating 8 pieces of art for the fundraiser. The proceeds go to legal fund supporting victims of covid/vax genocide.

If you are in the area (LA) and interested, follow the invite link.

Now to the main post.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets this Thursday, December 4. The meeting will be streamed on Children’s Health Defense website (CHD TV). I will attempt to listen to at least some of it.

Agenda:

Previously, the ACIP was co-chaired by Kuldorff and Malone. Now Kuldorff is leaving ACIP to join the HHS bureaucracy full time. He is being replaced by an actual good guy (I am frankly shocked), Dr. Kirk Milhoan. He is now a co-chair with Bob Malone. I have testified several times with Dr. Milhoan in Idaho counties. Yes, he believes in viruses. Not everyone reaches enlightenment simultaneously, and we should give people some grace. I have observed Dr. Milhoan in action, and he has moral integrity, in my opinion. Let’s hope he continues standing up to the beast now that he is inside it.

Of course, Kirk Milhoan is vastly outnumbered by the deep state and PPPPPPPPPPPP-minders on the ACIP, and nothing really wonderful is to be expected from this next meeting. Nevertheless, the entertainment value of the wailing and gnashing of teeth coming from the pharma industry is gratifying to me, and I am happy to share it with you.

Reproducing this gem here in its entirety:

The new leader of the CDC’s flagship vaccine advisory group recently claimed that Covid-19 vaccines were responsible for a rise in cancer cases, and that the vast majority of women who get the vaccine in their first trimester have miscarriages. The comments by Kirk Milhoan, who serves as chairman of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, were made at a Texas church and posted on YouTube in October. Milhoan also compared pandemic-era vaccination record cards to Jews who were forced to wear specific armbands during the Holocaust. “And what they said is, if you didn’t get the vaccine, then you were dirty, right? So that brings up all the issues of what happened when the Jews had to wear the yellow Star of David, right? They were the dirty ones,” he said in the video. Reached by Endpoints News on Monday, Milhoan did not dispute the authenticity of the video. In the recording, Milhoan also claimed that women who receive Covid-19 vaccines in their first trimester “have an 80% chance of miscarrying.” No such link has been established. Milhoan told Endpoints that the statistic about miscarriages came from an article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Other articles published in the NEJM around that time indicated that the risk of miscarriage by women taking the vaccine was within normal rates. Milhoan is a pediatric cardiologist who was appointed to ACIP in September and participated in his first meeting later that month. The video appears to be from an event held on Oct. 8, according to another recording, after Milhoan’s service on the CDC committee began. Milhoan also suggested in the video that DNA contamination levels in the Covid-19 vaccines are behind rising cancer rates. “I think the biggest threat to humanity right now is the mRNA platform,” Milhoan said in the video. Like other members named to ACIP by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Milhoan is a staunch vaccine skeptic and critic of the Covid-19 vaccines. He’s a senior fellow at the Independent Medical Alliance, a group that pushed for the use of unproven treatments during the pandemic, including ivermectin. He’s also the co-founder of For Hearts and Souls, a Christian missionary organization that helps screen patients and perform surgeries in less wealthy parts of the world. Milhoan is taking over leadership of ACIP after the previous chair, Martin Kulldorff, accepted a permanent position with HHS as the new chief scientific officer of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, an internal research arm at the department. Kulldorff is a former Harvard professor who criticized lockdown measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, which advocated for looser restrictions for most people. The next ACIP meeting begins Thursday, part of a two-day event that is slated to include discussions on the childhood vaccine schedule, vaccine ingredients and the hepatitis B birth dose. Robert Malone, another popular vaccine skeptic, remains the committee’s vice chair.

