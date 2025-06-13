Due Diligence and Art

Kathy Hatley
5h

Sasha, thank you for all your time investigating this horse shit. I knew it was a ruse all along, but having intelligent information is a wonderful commiserate.

Former UK resident
5h

Apparently HHS says it's to restore public trust in vaccines. Horrid!

Sasha you missed one of his old tweets. (I copy and paste here)

Robert W. Malone, MD

@RWMaloneMD

"People who don't believe in vaccines are by far the most gullible people on earth. We have all the science that shows they work, but they'll still deny it. If I'm ever in a position to influence people, anti-vaxxers would definitely be the easiest to manipulate to gain notoriety.”

10:17 AM

Aug 19, 2019

Charming !

