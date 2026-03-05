Dear Readers,

This is a very short post to let you know some great news: we cleared a major hurdle yesterday in the Idaho State Health & Wellness Committee. State bill S1346 passed the committee with 5 for/ 4 against vote! Now the bill will get some language clarifications and will go on to the full legislature vote. This is not the finish line yet, but a major step forward! I am proud of the team who worked tirelessly and fought very hard for this to happen.

This effort has been 100% unfunded, grassroots, relying on volunteers and fighting against billion-dollar pharma lobby. I thank all of you who support my work, you are an invaluable part of our team.

Art for today: Daylilies and Daisies, oil on panel, 11x14 in.