As my readers know, I have testified with a group of colleagues in Idaho to local and state legislators several times, and even met with the AG of Idaho, Raul Labrador about this topic.

On Tuesday, October 22, a meeting was convened at the Southwest District Health Board in Idaho discussing the impact of covid shots. I was invited to attend this meeting but could not make it due to prior commitments. I would like to share the message I received from my friend and colleague Laura Demaray, who is a nurse and a tireless health freedom organizer in Idaho:

Dear Colleagues and Friends, We had a small but mighty win yesterday together in Caldwell Idaho. Dr. Tribble Southwest District Health Board made it possible to hear our science team's testimony yesterday and the board voted to defund the Covid jab and and its promotion. This is the first health agency in the nation. It was great teamwork and I give God all the glory!:) Dr. Cole shared that he believes that this could be the shot heard around the world. We hope others will be inspired to hold the line for humanity at the local level. Thank you so much for letting me contend for humanity along side you.

Video from the meeting at Southwest Health.

Timestamps: 2:25 meeting start 3:58-30:58 Perry Jansen, MD 31:15-41:36 John Tribble, MD 41:57-46:48 Christina Parks, MD 47:00-1:03:35 Ryan Cole, MD 1:04:00-1:08:10 Peter McCullough, MD 1:08:30-1:14:20 James Thorp, MD 1:14:50-1:31:06 David Wiseman, PhD 1:32:25-1:37:36 Renata Moon, MD 1:37:56-1:42:55 Perry Jansen, MD 1:42:55-1:46:22 John Tribble, MD 1:47:00-2:07:15 Board discussion 2:07:15-2:08:08 Vote

Information about React19 fundraiser in Spokane, WA, October 25.

Please join us or highlight our event ton your social media about Restoring Hope for the Injured Spokane that is coming up this Friday , October 25th if you have peace about it:) Here is a bit of info and some attached fliers about our October 25th fundraiser in Spokane. Thank you so much for highlighting this with us. We need the help and we are so grateful. The theme of our event is “A Fusion of Art and Music To Restore Hope for the Injured.” We will have “Patient Number 1” the cofounder of React 19 and injured mother and teacher, Brianne Dressen joining us. She has selflessly advocated for the suffering even while in immense pain herself from the genetic shot. We also have amazing NBA Legend John Stockton, NFL Legends Ken Ruettgers and Clint Didier from the Green Bay Packers with us. We also have witty "Edutainer" Dr. Seema Nanda as Emcee, and freedom fighting pharmacist Shawn Needham, and freedom fighting lawyer and candidate for Attorney General of WA. Pete Serrano, Esq. We also have professional celloist Jeff Butler and his talented string quartet as the “React19 Classical Artists”. All play for symphonies and some of the quartet members are internationally acclaimed music artists. We will have beautiful, kind, and talented music artist Jessica Sutta (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls) who will be sharing her faith journey and injury story and a powerful original performance with the string quartet. Joining us also is gracious and brave pathologist (and artist) Dr. Ryan Cole who will be our medical speaker. Joining us for the evening are local Idaho Representative Jordan Redman Washington Representative Jenny Graham. For our upbeat finale we have the talented up-and-coming popular Texas country music group, The Gary Kyle Band. There will be a great silent auction table with beautiful pieces of art donated from Sasha Latypova, Dr. Ryan Cole, local artists and businesses as well as other freedom fighters. We will have a couple of signed sports jerseys, and other quality items to bid on as well. Sincerely, Laura Demaray laura.demaray@react19.org

Art for today: Dawn, watercolor, 9x12 in.