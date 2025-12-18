Readers, I know that stuff is getting crazier and crazier every day. I am scheduling this post in the evening to go out early in the morning, and there maybe a war or several ongoing by then, as global governments are desperately trying to claw their ways out of insolvency by crashing the world economy and starting wars. This doesn’t have to make sense or look like a brilliant plan, and typically it doesn’t. Another feature of the “interesting times” (a Chinese curse) we live in - quick changeovers of power. Maybe Trump will be taken down by “his own people”? It seems that Susie Wiles is cracking the whip and showing who’s the boss: in the now well publicized phone calls with a Vanity Fair journalist she called Elon Musk and some officials in Trump admin names (and they were funny and accurate, too). Afterwards, all those people pledged allegiance to her on X in a very obvious obedience/humiliation ritual. No, Susie is not the top boss either, she is only the chief of staff, supervising the US government on behalf of her clients:

Susie’s show may also be an attempt to diffuse the Epstein files which will (if released on Friday) show that Trump is one of the clients and close friends of the notorious child trafficker. Susie was trying to portray Trump and Epstein as “young playboys”… m-kay… Coincidentally, Don Jr. got engaged to one Bettina Anderson, the daughter of the banking mogul who ensured the rise of Epstein in the financial world back in the day. We wish Don Jr nuptial bliss.

All this sordid stuff aside, today I bring you a bit of good news: the HHS under RFK Jr did something worth celebrating. As I have been saying for a while, I will acknowledge and praise them when they do something worth praising. So, here it is.

WaPo is beside themselves, because some millions in funding to AAP got cut:

I love the sound of demons screeching in pain. It means something good is happening.

The Department of Health and Human Services has terminated seven grants totaling millions of dollars to the American Academy of Pediatrics, including for initiatives on reducing sudden infant deaths, improving adolescent health, preventing fetal alcohol syndrome and identifying autism early, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

I hope nobody reading my substack is naive enough to believe those dollars were going to reduce SIDS or prevent fetal alcohol syndrome or find a cure for autism. This substack is for awakened adults. We know that AAP demons use those words in inverted meaning and to cover up vaccine injuries to continue to feed on the flesh of our children.

It is not clear how much money was cancelled, however, WaPo reports:

AAP received $18.4 million in federal grants from HHS this year, according to a federal grants database. Some anti-vaccine activists and other allies of Kennedy had criticized the federal funding of the group because it supports school vaccine mandates.

WaPo continues to moan:

The abrupt loss of funds this week surprised the professional pediatrician association, which has been one of the harshest critics of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s changes to federal vaccine policy. “The sudden withdrawal of these funds will directly impact and potentially harm infants, children, youth, and their families in communities across the United States,” Mark Del Monte, AAP’s chief executive and executive vice president, said in a statement to The Post. The organization is exploring options to push back, he said, including a legal challenge. Administration officials cited a range of reasons for cutting off the funding to AAP, including the group’s use of “identity-based language,” including references to racial disparities and “pregnant people,” and insufficient focus in at least one grant program on nutrition and chronic disease prevention, which they said runs afoul of HHS’s priorities. These grants, previously awarded to the American Academy of Pediatrics, were canceled along with a number of other grants to other organizations because they “no longer align with the Department’s mission or priorities,” HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said in a statement.

I also acknowledge the nice rubbing-into-their-stupid-faces statement about “identity-based language”. Now, that’s not why the grants are cancelled, but it makes quite good PR. The AAP (along with other criminal cartels masquerading as state agencies and professional associations) are suing Kennedy and HHS for removing covid shots from CDC recommendations for children:

Kennedy has blasted AAP for receiving funding from vaccine manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. In response to the organization contradicting him by recommending annual covid vaccination for infants and toddlers, Kennedy called on the group to disclose conflicts of interest “so that Americans may ask whether the AAP’s recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors.” The AAP and other medical groups are suing HHS and Kennedy in federal court, alleging that his coronavirus vaccine policy changes violate federal law. The lawsuit is seeking to have Kennedy’s vaccine advisory panel disbanded and reconstituted under court supervision.

I briefly reviewed their lawsuit (filed in July) and it is, quite frankly, a ridiculous potpourri of handwaving and wailing about "we will all die, the babies will die, and look at Jane Doe (a made up plaintiff they needed to claim “injury”) who can’t get her booster while pregnant!!! agrrrrrrhhhh! Wheeeee! Reeeeee!”

Here is a candid cam feed from APP offices right now:

In the meantime, Jane Doe can of course get her booster at the nearest pharmacy and get 10% off her groceries, too… whatever.

Bottom line, it’s a small but important step, let’s hope more will happen on the money flow front. Removing the funding and pay-to-vax schemes is the most important thing HHS can do if they are really honest about improving the health of this nation. This can only be achieved by defanging the snakes that have been poisoning our children for generations.

One final commentary on the evolving HHS news - you may have heard that the FDA initially planned to but later decided not to put a “black box” (most severe category) warning on the covid jab labels. The FDA Commissioner stated they will release the 10 death reports instead. This was met with nearly unanimous outcry of betrayal from the “health freedom” commentators. However, this is the first time I am agreeing with Makary on something. For one, EUA Countermeasures do not have labeling requirements that the FDA can legally enforce. The FDA pretending otherwise would be just strengthening the lie that these are “fully licensed vaccines”. (Vaccine labeling in general is only fake-regulated by the FDA). Second - release of the 10 death reports is IMO a better move, as they are 10 black boxes instead of one. These may not be the reasons for Makary’s decision, however, for now I believe it is a correct move, even if by accident.

