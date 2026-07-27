Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
25m

Thanks for the warning. I will send it to my Danish friend, who thankfully is still quite a bit younger. They are desperate to get rid of all the older people aren't they? I hope this is not the very painful shingles injection a friend got years ago - and then developed shingles a couple of weeks later.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
20m

Killing off a society's wisest and most skilled, most experienced members leaving behind the LGBTQ mercilessly propaganized youth who cannot tell the difference between a girl and a boy, and who now have no more guidance from those elder's, eh?

These WEF cretins have reset this game down pat...

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