As reported by Endpoints news on July 17:

GSK is launching a 33,600-person study to see whether elderly people who get its shingles vaccine Shingrix are less likely to develop any form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, compared to those who get a placebo shot. The study, which will take place in Finland, will likely be one of the largest trials ever conducted for the disease.

Here is the study design. It states that the purpose of this study is to evaluate the effect of the recombinant zoster vaccine on the risk of new diagnosis of dementia among adults aged 76 years or older in Finland. Participants will be enrolled and randomized in a 3:1 ratio to receive either recombinant zoster vaccine (Shingrix) or placebo.

Now, let’s do a quick math - Finland is a small country with about 5M total population, including estimated 600,000 people aged 76+ yo. Finland also historically boasts some of the most lavish social security benefits. Albeit, with greater and greater government indebtedness, they have been somewhat curtailed. Nevertheless, the socialist utopia promises that the government has no way of fulfilling are very expensive and continuously compound the indebtedness problem.

Now, GSK is aiming to enroll ~5% (!!!) of the country’s senior citizen population in just one “study” and inject 3/4 of them, or ~4.2% of the Finish elderly with Shingrix. Hey grandma! Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Would you like to step over to this friendly death accelerator clinic?

The plan to cull the useless eaters is even more obvious in another Nordic state - Denmark. GSK is launching a similar friendly senior poisoning operation with Shingrix … ahem, a “clinical trial”, which is aimed at a deeper societal slice - 65+yo, targets enrollment of 162,000 (!) people, and will not have a placebo arm at all . There are an estimated 1.2M of Danes in that age group, representing a 20% of the total population. Just as Finland, Denmark is held up as an example of a “working” socialist paradise. We are about to find out the shocking news that all governments lie and steal, and when lying and stealing runs into the debt wall, they proceed to genocide the claimants of the social benefits. A quick calculation shows that a whopping 13.5% (!!!) of the Danish seniors are being targeted for this poisoning/cull round using GSK’s “clinical trial” as a cover story.

What is the incentive for the governments? Finland spends about 13% GDP on its lavish social benefit system which includes publicly-funded long-term care (where a lot of 76+ yo can be found). The life expectancy is high, 82.6 years, and over 85 years for women. The total net present value of all social benefits per 65yo+ is approximately $1M per person.

Denmark spends less on public benefits (9% of GDP) but has an extensive workplace benefit scheme. The corporations that are fused with the socialist welfare government act as a government extension. The life expectancy is slightly lower - 81.8 years, but the NPV of social benefits is close to Finland ~$950K. Sources of various statistics here.

In case you are wondering, while the US is criticized as “capitalist” and lacking in social welfare, the NPV of social benefits averages to about the same as in the Nordic socialist paradise countries, with the caveat that the life expectancy in the US is much lower, 79 years, and the spread of low-to-high benefits is much wider ($700k - $1.15 million per person).

These “studies” are planned to be completed by end of 2029, just in time for the NWO which is planned to start in 2030.

What is the basis of the claim that a shingles vax may prevent dementia?

You may say: but wait, surely, you are making up a conspiracy! This is science. This is a clinical trial - how can GSK possibly get these studies approved by the institutional review boards otherwise? There must be some rational basis for their hypothesis, i.e. some solid data indicating there is prevention of dementia possible by a shingles vax injection…

Let’s take a look at the study, published in Nature, upon which the dementia-prevention hypothesis was constructed. The study was a retrospective analysis of health records from Wales, where, due to restriction of eligibility for free shingles vaccines was set arbitrarily by the national health bean counters. Due to this arbitrary cut-off, it was possible to compare records of people who were of the same age, but separated by about a week in date of birth. The 1-week older cohort was 42% vaxxed and the earlier cohort was practically unvaxxed for shingles. The datasets are thus reasonably well separated, and “all other things equal” provide a good comparison.

During our follow-up period of 7 years, a total of 14,465 among 296,324 adults in our sample had at least one diagnosis of shingles [5%]. […] When calculating the effect of actually receiving the zoster vaccine, we find a reduction in the probability of having at least one shingles diagnosis of 2.3 (95% CI = 0.5–3.9; P = 0.011) percentage points over the seven-year follow-up period (Fig. 2b); an effect (37.2% (95% CI = 19.7–54.7) in relative terms) that is similar in size to that observed in clinical trials of the live-attenuated zoster vaccine (Zostavax)30.

Even if you still foolishly believe that some vaccines may provide some benefits (as many large “alternative” grifter accounts claim) - looks like shingles vaccine is one of the most useless out there. It provides a 2% “protection” from shingles, i.e. absolutely nothing. The pharma company, health authorities and doctors will all lie to you and tell you “it cuts your risk by up to 55%” (because they will use the upper bound of the confidence interval for the relative risk ). My readers are well familiar with absolute vs relative risk statistic. Absolute is what matters to you. Relative is what matters to the government and your doctor’s paycheck, and must be ignored by you when making any decisions about any medical intervention or test.

Did the shingles vax prevent dementia in this dataset?

Given the neuropathological overlap between dementia types and the difficulty in distinguishing dementia types clinically31, as well as our reduced statistical power when studying less-common outcomes, we defined dementia as dementia of any type or cause as our outcome. […] During our seven-year follow-up period, 35,307 among 282,541 adults in our sample were newly diagnosed with dementia. [12.5%] Scaled to account for the fact that not all those who were eligible received the vaccine, we find that actually receiving the zoster vaccine reduced the probability of a new dementia diagnosis by 3.5 (95% CI = 0.6–7.1; P = 0.019) percentage points, corresponding to a relative reduction of 20.0% (95% CI = 6.5–33.4) (Fig. 3b).

As expected, the result is as meaningless as the “shingles prevention” claim! The number they were able to coax with all the statistical trickery rounds to zero for practical purposes. In addition, no analyses were performed to see if this “prevention of dementia” was associated with any quality-of-life or length-of-survival benefit. No analyses of adverse events in the shingles-vaxxed vs. shingles unvaxxed was done.

I did a quick search for adverse events associated with the shingles vaccination in VAERS database. Currently, there are ~138,000 reports for shingles vaccination, considering that VAERS under-reporting ratio could be 40x-100x. Restricting my search to only “serious” adverse events, these are the top ones ranked by frequency of reporting. As you can see, “death” is ranked #7, with shingles disease as #1 “adverse event” (we should read all these as intentional effects of the poison shots):

Just reading through the SAEs frequently reported, it was evident that symptoms associated with an accelerated decline in seniors are commonly induced by the shingles vax - dizziness, falls (and fractures), pneumonia, paralysis, pain, muscle weakness, decrease in mobility and daily activity, etc. I think this quick search confirms to me that this is what these “dementia prevention clinical trials” are really about - intentional cull of the senior populations.

What if the shingles vaxxed group has a significant increase in deaths or a decrease in life expectancy? That would not be counted as “dementia” and not reported in the Nature paper. After all, if a 70 yo has a heart attack and dies from it, they won’t be diagnosed with dementia, will they? Were their causes of death perhaps different in shingles vaxxed vs in the non-vaxxed group? The paper does not provide this information.

I am willing to bet $1M these types of analyses were performed but not published, and, instead, reserved for the “public hellth” policy making circles.

Please tell your loved ones, and do not comply!

Below are additional resources on shingles vaccination, chicken pox vaccination and adverse events:

[2017 April] Shingles Vaccine Zostavax Is Causing What It’s Designed To Prevent

[2016 Sept] Merck Admits Shingles Vaccine Can Cause Eye Damage… and Shingles

[2013 Feb] Study Shows Chicken Pox Vaccine Responsible for Triggering Nationwide Shingles Epidemic

[2009 Nov] Peer-reviewed studies documenting cases of shingles following varicella vaccination by Gary S. Goldman, Ph.D

[Aug 2005] CHICKEN POX VACCINE ASSOCIATED WITH SHINGLES EPIDEMIC Gary S. Goldman, Ph.D.

Chickenpox Vaccine Cuts Deaths but Raises Questions on Shingles



ATA REVEALS THREAT OF SHINGLES EPIDEMIC FROM VACCINE USE Health Officials Threaten Legal Action Against Researcher

October 2003 STUDY REVEALS IMPORTANT SIDE EFFECT OF MASS VARICELLA VACCINATION OF HEALTHY CHILDREN: Reduction in chickenpox may increase incidence of shingles.

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