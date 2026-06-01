Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
4h

The leading cause of cancer is a doctor’s diagnosis.

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18 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
GreaterIsrahell's avatar
GreaterIsrahell
3h

"Data like these are gold, and I suspect are being scrubbed off the internet as we speak."

Everyone should download a copy. I did. Thanks for the link, Sasha, and for the beautifull poppies.

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