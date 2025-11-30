Breaking news: The FDA, after fake-regulating vaccines for 50 years, and specifically after 5 years of pretending to regulate mRNA shots, “found” 10 dead children ages 7-18. It is now ok to say that they were killed by these poison shots. Robert Malone, a deep state plant and a known liar, penned a celebratory post about this development at the FDA, called it a “revolution” and implied he has secret info he can’t disclose because he is too important. And you are clearly not:

Here is my official statement on this:

Lies do not become the truth because you reduced lying by ~2%. Thousands of children died from the poison Malone claims he invented. I am old enough to remember that he pushed mRNA shots to some unaccompanied minors on the Hawaiian beach in 2021. Did he apologize for telling the kids to be not afraid of mRNA shots and think of saving grandma, while not being their healthcare provider and never having treated a patient for anything in his entire illustrious career as a “vaccinologist”? How many kids got jabbed because of that show? Millions of people are dead and injured because of the shit he and his comrades in BARDA/DARPA/ASPR and all the global PPPPPPPPPPPPs did for decades and continue doing. Malone presents this as a “revolution”? This is positively Red October and storming of Reichstag simultaneously! A whole 10 victims were found. “Mostly from myocarditis”, how curious. Almost like this is political and not science at all, because we know for a fact many kids died from strokes, giant blood clots all over the body and cancer. Those don’t count, obviously. Talk about adding insult to injury followed by slap in the face of all victims. After Malone lied, lied, lied, lied for 5 years, they slowed down the stream of bullshit just a tiny bit, just enough to award himself a medal…

Furthermore, Trump admin is desperate as midterm elections are approaching. They think that admitting a tiny fraction of deaths they caused by the Operation Warp Speed and Trump’s “beautiful shot”, is going to pacify his base that is rapidly realizing they have been had. Again. This is a political stunt. Prasad still claims “vaccines saved millions of lives, yada-yada, time for introspection”. You can read the email that he sent to the FDA staff which was immediately “leaked” here. Puhleeze. I am also old enough to remember how Prasad was ridiculing the vaccine injured on podcasts with that moron, ZDogg. I don’t buy his newfound “humility”. There are hundreds of dead children in VAERS database alone, and who knows how many more thousands injured? VAERS is under-reported by 100X and they have removed many children’s reports or hidden them by removing the age from searchable filed.

Per Prasad’s letter, somehow the FDA studied ONLY the cases of dead kids 7-18. What happened to the dead children 0-7? The absence of this age group, together with Prasad’s convoluted explanation on how these deaths were attributed, makes the political motivation of all of this even more clear. You see, they needed to “match” what they “found” to the myocarditis warning for ages 7-18 they put into the labels of mRNA shots earlier this year. They are not looking at the vaccine death reports. They are framing this all as myocarditis and cherry picking the mode of death to build the case why “Biden bad, radical left democrats bad” and claiming that the FDA could not have possibly found any children’s deaths without Makary and Prasad bravely discovering myocarditis and putting that warning on the label first. If this hurts your brain, it means you still have it and have not digested it in order to join a political party.

Of course, Prasad’s letter affirms the vaccine religious cult doctrine throughout and worships vaccines as life saving magik. The 10 deaths will be conveniently recast as “risk-benefit was worth it to save granny” because they will claim that many more children died from the coof. Watch Bob Malone do this while squinting bravely at the upcoming ACIP meeting this week. We know how those coof deaths happened, don’t we? And we also know that to claim a coof death and get payments and protections from the government, there was no requirement to “study” this with “gold standard science” for 5 years. An unvalidated, unapproved PCR magik wand or just writing some fraud on a death certificate in exchange for government money was completely kosher.

In another interesting passage, toward the end of his letter, he blames Peter Marks for pushing BLAs in 2021 in order for the Biden admin to enable mandates. This happens to be true. However, Prasad and Makary can revoke those BLA’s, claim “Freedom ScientistsTM”, Jessica, Kevin and the Moussad agents, based on “SV40 contamination”. So, what stops brave MAHA warriors Makary and Prasad from doing this now, especially that they found some children’s deaths to attribute to these improperly issued BLAs? Watch them not revoking BLAs, because the myocarditis warning is already on the label and they will claim they did their job by properly describing the risk to children.

Finally, Prasad curiously admits that vaccines (all vaccines) are not regulated by the FDA at all:

Let me explain this, which is how all vaccines get on market and mandated to your children:

FDA picks an accomplice, e.g. Pfizer or Merck, whoever the Congress and the current admin has recently received large political checks from. Asks them to submit data from some mice with “antibody titers”. Throws these reports into the circular filing system on the -20th floor of the DUMB under the FDA’s campus. Issues BLA to the “novel vaccine platform”. All future versions from the platform are cranked out in perpetuity, and no other company can ever say “I can do the same bullshit experiment with mice” and get a competitive product approved. Isn’t gold standard science amazing?

This is not “regulation”, this is organized crime, of which Prasad is now a key participant, whether he realizes it or not. Did he realize yet that mRNA shots are EUAs in disguise? It is within HHS authority to pull them from market, he just needs an ok from RFK Jr - does he know that?

By the way, fun fact - number 10 is the FDA’s favorite answer to anything: any benchmark, any regulatory threshold, it’s always “10”. Like 10 ng/shot of “DNA contamination” that they allow in vaccines. Or 10 msec threshold for QT prolongation (which was my area of cardiac safety work for a while). It’s not anything related to Freemasonry, no worries. I know how “scientific” these numbers are. They are always pulled out of the rear end of “The ExpertsTM”. Don’t buy this “we studied 96 cases, blah-blah-blah” baloney! They sat on this since the summer, and are now feeling cornered enough to spit out number “10”. Keep the pressure on. They are cracking (that’s the only really good news from all of this), but we have to stay strong.

This was an unscheduled rant. I have a proper post coming for you tomorrow on things that do matter and we have to keep pushing for.

Art for today: Sleeping Wolf, watercolor, 7x10 in.