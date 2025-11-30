Due Diligence and Art

Judith's avatar
Judith
Judith
9h

Well, Sasha, nice to read your rant. I'll see yours and raise you two.

I already ranted - twice - on Celia Farber's site this morning.

First I ranted on the headline alone - the 10 deaths. In the NYT of all papers!!

I considered it insulting and despicable. 10 deaths? It would be laughable if it were not so despicable.

However, then I actually read the memo on a different site.

Oh my dear Lord! Not only the nonsense about the 10 childhood deaths - but he states TWICE that millions of elderly were saved by the shots! And not one shot - but two shots!

He mentions that twice in the memo.

For the love of God, why would you give vulnerable people of ANY age these shots?

Has Prasad not read the countless stories of adult children who have lost their parents suddenly after these shots? Who now have elderly parents in nursing homes from stroke, dementia and whatever else?

I have detested from the start this insanity of jabbing "elderly". This was suggested in that Barrington Declaration.

I am 71 years old and I resent the hell out of this.

Stop going on and on about the vulnerable - kids and elderly - and instead just call us "HUMANITY". Stop harming HUMANITY.

This emphasis on injecting the vulnerable elderly is eldercide and lead to so many dying alone in nursing homes.

The cancer rates from these shots is still exploding.

OK, I'm preaching to the choir. Apologies. Just so absolutely galling.

The Green Hornet
10h

At least 1000 times that number.

Monsters and murderers.

